Columbiana Centre shooting suspects denied bail, third suspect still at large

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Two of the three suspects in the Columbiana Centre mall shooting were denied bail Tuesday, while the third suspects remains at large.

Marquise Robinson and Jewayne Price appeared in Columbia Municipal Court on Tuesday morning. Both suspects were denied bail due to being a "flight risk."

Robinson is facing 9 counts of assault, each with a 20-year maximum penalty. He is also facing an attempted murder charge with a maxiumum penalty of 30 years. Price is facing the same charges.

SOUTH CAROLINA: 1 DEAD, 2 INJURED DURING SHOOTING AT FRÄNKISCHE FACILITY

Price was arrested Monday for his involvement in a South Carolina mall shooting on Saturday afternoon. The incident left nine people wounded by gunfire and another six people were injured while trying to escape the chaos, Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said. 

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook speaks to members of the media near Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook speaks to members of the media near Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) (AP)

Marquise Love Robinson, 20, was previously arrested and charged with nine counts of assault and battery, attempted murder, and unlawful carrying of a handgun. He's being held ahead of a bond hearing on Tuesday. 

Members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force walk down a street near Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force walk down a street near Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) ((AP Photo/Sean Rayford))

"Nine of the victims suffered gunshot wounds; five of the victims suffered other injuries including broken bones lacerations and a head injury while attempting to leave the mall for safety," Columbia Police said, according to the report.

During a press conference Saturday evening, Chief Skip Holbrook said the shooting did not appear to be random but that officials "believe they [the suspects and victims] knew each other and something led to the gunfire."

