Colorado school shooting hero who was shot twice called mom while subduing gunman

The Colorado high school student who helped to tackle one of the attackers last week during a shooting at a suburban Denver school said Tuesday he placed a call while holding down one of the gunmen: to his mother.

At a news conference one week after the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, 18-year-old senior Joshua Jones told reporters he was having a "pretty normal day" watching "The Princess Bride " in his British literature class when a classmate pulled a gun and said "nobody move."

Jones said didn't have any training on how to take down a suspect, but instead, instinct kicked in.

"There wasn't a whole lot that was going through my mind at the time. Adrenaline and tunnel vision are a crazy thing," he told reporters. "They make it so that you don't really focus on anything but what's right in front of your face at that moment."

The 18-year-old then joined classmates Kendrick Castillo and Brendan Bialy to subdue one of two students who attacked the class. Castillo was killed, while Jones was shot twice in one leg. The second shooter was captured by an armed security guard.

Even with his injury, the senior said while holding down one of the attackers he asked Bialy to give him his phone to make a special call.

"She always has been a problem solver for me," he said, adding that she told him not to worry. "It was a pretty quick conversation.

"It was really just something like, 'Hey, Mom. There's been a school shooting. I've been involved. The authorities are on the way. They're going to get an ambulance and I'm going to go to the hospital. That's all I got right now for you.'"

His mom, Lorie Jones, said her son was "very calm" when he called her.

"He said, 'Mom this has happened, we've been...I've been involved in a school shooting, I was shot a couple of times in the leg, but I'm okay,'" she told reporters. "My first concern obviously is, 'Josh, are you bleeding?', and he's like, 'Just a little.' So he was really trying to protect me."

Jones, who declined to talk about the shooters Tuesday, He said he is "still in a bit of a funk" emotionally ... "but physically, I'm recovering incredibly well. I'm healing fast. I mean, I'm a young kid."

On Wednesday, Colorado prosecutors charged the two students -- 18-year-old Devon Erickson and 16-year-old Alec McKinney-- with murder and attempted murder and other counts and are pursuing adult charges against the younger suspectt

The Associated Press contributed to this report.