Colorado manhunt underway for suspect accused in quadruple murder

The suspect 'has a history involving domestic violence,' police said

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing four adults in the early hours of Sunday morning at a home in Aurora, Colorado

Joseph Castorena, a 21-year-old man who police say "has a history involving domestic violence," was still on the run as of Sunday afternoon. 

His partner, an adult female, and two "very young children" were found alive at the home unharmed. Three adult males and one female were found dead. 

Joseph Castorena, 21, is wanted for a shooting that left four people dead on Sunday morning in Aurora, Colorado. 

Joseph Castorena, 21, is wanted for a shooting that left four people dead on Sunday morning in Aurora, Colorado.  (Aurora Police Department)

Police were originally called to the home in the Aurora neighborhood of Delmar Parkway about suspicious activity around 2:06 a.m. The dispatcher heard gunshots during that phone call a few minutes later and police arrived at 2:15 a.m. 

Castorena, who is 5'4" with a slim build and has a lion tattoo on his neck, lives a couple of blocks away from the crime scene with his family, police said. 

"Earlier this week, a restraining order had been issued directing the suspect not to go to the residence or come near the domestic partner," Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates told reporters near the scene on Sunday. "This was an accumulation of events here that led to this."

The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of East 10th Avenue and Geneva Street in the Aurora neighborhood of Delmar Parkway. 

The shooting took place at a home near the intersection of East 10th Avenue and Geneva Street in the Aurora neighborhood of Delmar Parkway.  (Google Maps)

Castorena and his partner have children, but they are out-of-state and safe, Oates said. 

Police are using drones to search the neighborhood for Castorena, who is considered armed and dangerous. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest