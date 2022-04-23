Colorado man who tried to set himself on fire at Supreme Court is dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man who tried to set himself on fire in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday has died, Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Fox News on Saturday.

DC SHOOTING INJURES FOUR, SUSPECT FOUND DEAD IN APARTMENT BUILDING

He was identified as 50-year-old Wynn Bruce, from Boulder, Colorado.

Emergency medical crews were called to the Supreme Court around 6:30 p.m. ET.

Bruce was rushed by medical helicopter to a local hospital.

DC POLICE FATALLY SHOOT ARMED WOMAN IN 'SPECIAL POLICE' UNIFORM SUSPECTED OF SHOOTING NEIGHBOR

Video from Fox News' Chad Pergram showed the moment the helicopter landed near the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Capitol Police said then the helicopter landed near the Capitol for a "medical emergency."

The incident was not a public safety issue, it noted.

According to FOX 5, authorities said Bruce died from the injuries he sustained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roads that were closed during the incident have since reopened.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Fox News' Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.