Colorado couple sought in accidental shooting death of mother's 6-year-old son

A man and woman are being sought by Colorado authorities in connection with the accidental shooting death of the woman's young son and police are concerned they may have fled the area.

Police in Fort Collins are looking for Rosinetta Mackall, 40, the mother of Roy Summers, and her husband, Ron Matthews, the department said Thursday. Mackall is wanted on suspicion of child abuse – knowingly and recklessly causing death -- and unlawful storage of a firearm, a misdemeanor.

Matthews, 35, is charged with attempting to influence a public servant and tampering with physical evidence. The couple was last seen during a virtual April 21 civil court hearing.

"While people will be held accountable for their reckless actions, nothing can bring back this little boy. Justice feels like a hollow word in cases like this, but each of us can honor Roy’s life through our own actions," Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a statement.

The charges stem from the April 10 death of Summers. Officers had responded to a home where he accidentally shot himself, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The Larimer County Coroner determined the boy died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death an accident.

During their investigation, detectives learned Mackall took a handgun out earlier in the day and left if unsecured in an area frequented by her children, authorities said. Summers picked up the gun several hours later and accidentally shot himself, they said.

Matthews was not living in the home at the time but lied to investigators and tampered with evidence, police said.