Colonial Pipeline gas shortages worsen as lines grow at the pump

Colonial Pipeline gas shortages widen: State-by-state breakdown

Fuel shortages have widened across the East Coast as consumers continue to panic buy amid the fallout from a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline last week by Russian ransomware group Darkside.

The 5,500-mile pipeline system transports more than 100 million gallons of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil per day, or roughly 45% of fuel consumed on the Eastern Seaboard between the Gulf Coast and the New York metro area.

Colonial Pipeline Co. said on Monday that it is aiming to substantially restore its system by the end of the week.

Gasbuddy senior petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan noted that Monday's gasoline demand soared across the country.

The East Coast reported a 32.5% increase in demand Monday compared to the previous week, followed by the Midwest at 16.2%, the Gulf Coast at 13.1%, the Rocky Mountain region at 6.6% and the West Coast at 8.4%.

Gasbuddy – which operates apps and websites based on finding real-time fuel prices at more than 140,000 gas stations – is predicting that the national average for gas prices could hit $3 per gallon within the next week. That would make for the highest level of prices seen since 2014. However, the tech research company attributes the increase to the economic recovery associated with the COVID-19 pandemic rather than the impact of the disruption. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



White House says Israeli actions work 'against' solution to crisis

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that plans to evict dozens of Palestinians from an east Jerusalem neighborhood work "against" U.S.-Israeli interests in finding a solution to the conflict and condemned "extremism that has inflicted violence on both communities."

Psaki reiterated the administration’s support for a two-state solution.

Biden's "team is communicating a clear and consistent message in support of de-escalation," Psaki told reporters. "That is our primary focus. The president's support for Israel's security, for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people is fundamental and will never waver."

She condemned rocket attacks against Israel by Hamas and other terrorist groups but highlighted the rights of Palestinians as well as Israelis.

"We believe Palestinians and Israelis deserve equal measures of freedom, security, dignity and prosperity," she continued. "And U.S. officials in recent weeks have spoken candidly with Israeli officials about how evictions of Palestinian families who have lived for years, sometimes decades in their homes and of demolitions of these homes work against our common interests in achieving a solution to the conflict in the coming days, as Muslims gather with family and friends to celebrate Eid and Dawn together to mark the beginning of Shabbat, let us affirm that all people of faith deserve to enjoy these important celebrations without fear of violence."

Tensions have risen in recent weeks between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters over the eviction plans. But another flashpoint in the Old City has been the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third holiest site of Islam and the holiest site of Judaism, which refers to it as the Temple Mount. Hamas, the militant group ruling the Gaza Strip, had given Israel a deadline to withdraw its security forces from the Al-Aqsa compound, and when the deadline expired, fired a barrage of 600 rockets into Israel, setting off air raid sirens.

Israel responded with airstrikes on Gaza, killing 28 people, including 10 children, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Israeli military said three Israelis had been killed by Hamas’ rocket fire. The military said it was investigating reports that children had been killed, and some casualties could have been the result of rockets sent from Gaza that exploded before reaching Israel. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Matt Taibbi: Media outlets 'once challenged the Spy State,' now they're 'agents' of it

Journalist Matt Taibbi blasted members of the media for their transformation from being challengers to what he referred to as the "Spy State" to becoming "agents" of it.

Taibbi wrote a scathing piece on his Substack arguing that "news companies are pioneering a new brand of vigilante reporting" by "partnering with the spy agencies they once oversaw."

He began by recalling WikiLeaks' 2010 release of US government secrets from the war in Afghanistan, which he noted that outlets like The New York Times, The Guardian and Der Spiegel "helped" in exposing the documents that were "devastating to America’s intelligence community and military," adding that such revelations later inspired former NSA contractor Edward Snowden to come forward in 2014 to expose the agency's surveillance program, resulting in Pulitzer Prizes for journalists Glenn Greenwald, Jeremy Scahill and Laura Poitras.

"Fast forward seven years. Julian Assange is behind bars, and may die there. Snowden is in exile in Russia. Brennan, Clapper, and Hayden have been rehabilitated and are all paid contributors to either MSNBC or CNN, part of a wave of intelligence officers who've flooded the airwaves and op-ed pages in recent years, including the FBI’s Asha Rangappa, Clint Watts, Josh Campbell, former counterintelligence chief Frank Figliuzzi and former deputy director Andrew McCabe, the CIA’s John Sipher, Phil Mudd, Ned Price, and many others," Taibbi wrote. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Tim Scott, South Carolina’s Republican Senator, told "Fox News Primetime" Tuesday night he wants to put more liability on cities and states and take it off police officers.

