New York Times panned for claiming pipeline cyberattack caused no hike in gas prices or long refueling lines

The New York Times became the focus of intense online criticism Tuesday following a tweet from the liberal paper's Twitter account that claimed there have been no long lines at gas stations or major hikes in gas prices since the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.

The pipeline, which supplies more than 100 million gallons of fuel a day, or roughly 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was shut down on Friday following a cyberattack. The FBI later confirmed the attack to have been carried out by a ransomware gang known as "Darkside."

"Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. fuel artery that was shut down by a cyberattack, said it hoped to restore most operations by the end of the week. Since the shutdown, there have been no long lines or major price hikes for gas," the tweet read.

In contrast to the Paper of Record's statement, crude oil prices rose 1% on Monday following the shutdown, and continued to fluctuate at just over $65 per barrel on Tuesday. Gas shortages also began taking effect, with North Carolina reportedly already seeing long lines, and the state's governor, Roy Cooper, issuing a state of emergency to prepare for any potential fuel supply interruptions.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicted Monday that gas prices could increase by 3 to 7 cents this week in some states that receive their fuel supplies from the pipeline, which would bring the national average to the most expensive it's been since November 2014 when it sat at $2.99 or higher.

The paper was eviscerated online following the tweet, with multiple people, including local reporters, calling out its inaccuracies.

