Yankees' Phil Nevin has 'breakthrough' case of coronavirus, team says

New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin tested positive for coronavirus in what was described as a "breakthrough" case and was not available for the game against the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control describe "breakthrough cases" as those who contract COVID-19 while they are fully vaccinated. The CDC said it expected there "will be a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19."

The Yankees said Nevin was fully vaccinated.

"We have a breakthrough positive involving 3B Coach Phil Nevin, who is fully vaccinated. He is currently under quarantine protocol in Tampa. Under Major League Baseball’s guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing," the team said.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters the team learned of the positive test after Sunday’s win over the Washington Nationals.

According to the Yankees’ team site, Yankees players and coaches received the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine on April 7 and the team crossed the 85% threshold needed to allow relaxed coronavirus stipulations in the clubhouse.

Nevin has been with the Yankees since the 2018 season.

The team entered Tuesday with an 18-16 record and second in the American League East division.