Colonial Pipeline cyberattacker identified by FBI as 'Darkside'

FBI names 'Darkside' as Colonial Pipeline cyberattacker

The FBI said Monday that the ransomware gang known as "Darkside" was the group responsible for the attack over the weekend that forced the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline networks responsible for carrying gasoline from Texas to the Northeast.

"The FBI confirms that the Darkside ransomware is responsible for the compromise of the Colonial Pipeline networks," the FBI said in a statement Monday. "We continue to work with the company and our government partners on the investigation."

A senior Department of Justice source told FOX Business that the investigation into the attack is ongoing due to the involvement of ransomware, labeling the sophistication of the tools involved "very high."

Darkside announced its existence in August 2020, and claims it does not attack medical, educational or government targets – only large corporations – and that it donates a portion of what it takes to charity.

The group will harvest data from a victim’s server, then encrypt it and request a ransom. The group then will upload the data to a leak website on the dark web, which will publish should it not receive the ransom, risking sensitive data loss for any victim organization.

Darkside has advertised stolen documents from more than 80 companies across the U.S. and Europe on its website.



Deputy White House director said ICE 'doesn't have to exist,' told protesters to 'shut-it-down'

The Biden White House's new deputy director for political strategy and outreach encouraged people to "look up your nearest ICE office and shut-it-down" and said ICE "doesn't have to exist" in 2018 tweets.

"If you’re looking for a way to help - look up your nearest ICE office and shut-it-down," Natalie Montelongo wrote on Twitter on June 21, 2018, in response to a story about anti-ICE protests in Portland.

"This administration's actions are not motivated by public safety concerns - they’re terrorizing immigrant communities. #ICE didn't exist 15 years ago, it doesn't have to exist now," Montelongo wrote on Twitter on May 10, 2018.

Her comments came amid a far-left push to abolish ICE.

Montelongo previously worked in the Obama administration and as national political director for Julian Castro's failed 2020 presidential bid. Castro's campaign platform included decriminalizing illegal border crossings.



Martha MacCallum spars with teachers union president over critical race theory in classrooms: 'That's a dodge'

"The Story" host Martha MacCallum tangled with American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten Monday over her support of The New York Times’ controversial "1619 Project" and critical race theory being taught in classrooms across the country.

MacCallum questioned Weingarten's push to implement a curriculum based on certain parts of the 1619 Project, published in 2019 by the Times.

The project is based on the belief that the first importation of the slaves to American shores in 1619 constituted the nation’s true founding, "and that the reason for the revolution and the colonization was because people wanted to preserve slavery," MacCallum explained.

Weingarten, a self-described "history and social studies teacher" defended the controversial belief, claiming that "from everything I can see and understand from the data that I see, 1619 was the year that the first slave boat came from Africa to the United States. So that's a point in history that I think we should be teaching."

"That's a very simplistic take on it," MacCallum fired back. "The Story" host explained that the project indoctrinates children to believe that "the country was founded on the basis of wanting to preserve slavery."



Sean Hannity reacted to President Biden's foreign policy weaknesses on "Hannity" Monday night.

"Frankly, it's an embarrassment and they are taking note tonight," Hannity said. "From cyberattacks to proxy wars, you have an alliance that has emerged that has Iran, China and Russia all ramping up their malignant activity."

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag.



