©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida deputies rescue boy floating on piece of fence in floodwaters

Teen boy was rescued in Tampa, suffered no injuries

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Teenage boy found floating on piece of fence rescued by Florida authorities Video

Teenage boy found floating on piece of fence rescued by Florida authorities

Hurricane Milton plowed through Florida, causing several tornados and several deaths. (Credit:Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

A teenage boy floating on a piece of a fence in an area flooded by Hurricane Milton was rescued Thursday.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office were patrolling on a boat when they came across the 14-year-old. 

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies rescue a boy

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies rescued a teenage boy in floodwaters in Tampa. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Footage released by the sheriff's office shows the boy alone in the water in Tampa and the boat pulls up with deputies. 

"We're coming to you. Be careful," a deputy is heard saying. 

The teen is seen getting on the vessel to safety. He didn't have any injuries, the sheriff's office told Fox News Digital. 

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies on a boat

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies pull a teenage boy from the water. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

A spokesperson declined to disclose any other details, including the location of the boy's parents. 

Milton barreled across Florida and reached the Atlantic Ocean by Thursday. The storm left 3 million people without power and several people dead. 

Milton came two weeks after Hurricane Helene ravaged parts of the southeast United States. In addition, Milton spawned a series of tornadoes that caused major damage. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.