Florida deputies rescue boy floating on piece of fence in floodwaters

A teenage boy floating on a piece of a fence in an area flooded by Hurricane Milton was rescued Thursday.

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office were patrolling on a boat when they came across the 14-year-old.

Footage released by the sheriff's office shows the boy alone in the water in Tampa and the boat pulls up with deputies.

"We're coming to you. Be careful," a deputy is heard saying.

The teen is seen getting on the vessel to safety. He didn't have any injuries, the sheriff's office told Fox News Digital.

A spokesperson declined to disclose any other details, including the location of the boy's parents.

Milton barreled across Florida and reached the Atlantic Ocean by Thursday. The storm left 3 million people without power and several people dead.

Milton came two weeks after Hurricane Helene ravaged parts of the southeast United States. In addition, Milton spawned a series of tornadoes that caused major damage.