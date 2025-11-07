Coast Guard swoops in to save stranded sailors from sinking boat hundreds of miles off coast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five people are safe after the Coast Guard rescued them from a sinking sailboat hundreds of miles off the North Carolina coast Thursday.

According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders at Sector North Carolina received a mayday call from the crew of a sailboat called "Magic Bus" about 260 nautical miles offshore from Cape Hatteras. The crew reported their vessel was taking on water and that they had climbed into a life raft.

The Coast Guard launched a response involving the cutter Angela McShan (WPC 1135), an HC-130 Hercules airplane and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City.

Images show the Jayhawk hovering over dark green, churning waters while a small orange life raft bobs below, tossed by wind and waves.

Another image shows the white sailboat leaning to one side and nearly submerged.

Because of the boat’s distance from shore, the Coast Guard coordinated with the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush to provide fuel support for the helicopter, extending its range for the offshore mission.

The HC-130 crew eventually spotted the life raft and confirmed that all five people were aboard, "stable and in good condition," the Coast Guard said. A short time later, the Jayhawk crew hoisted them to safety.

After refueling aboard the George H.W. Bush, the helicopter flew the rescued sailors back to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City. Officials said everyone appeared to be in good health.

It remains unclear why the group was sailing so far offshore or how their voyage took them more than 250 miles from land.

The Coast Guard released photos and video of the rescue, showing the challenging conditions faced by crews during the operation.

