Closing arguments set to begin in Trump trial and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

ALL RISE – Judge sidesteps key decision as grand finale is teed up for teams to present closing arguments. Continue reading …

‘SQUAD’ SCRUB – Far-left Dem reps confuse meaning of Memorial Day with another holiday. Continue reading …

‘SINISTER’ MOTIVE – Former Quantico staffer warns of terror attack after illegal immigrants tried to breach base. Continue reading …

‘PUNCH IN THE GUT’ – Blue state allegedly targets Christian ministry group because of its faith. Continue reading …

‘GOD TOLD ME TO’ – Kathie Lee Gifford and Howard Stern's 30-year feud ended by divine intervention. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

BATTLE LINES DRAWN – A territorial 'tug of war' is raging inside the US. Will a new red state emerge from it? Continue reading …

'DC POLITICAL MACHINE' – Indiana Republican looking to flip House seat accuses Dem challenger of abandoning constituents. Continue reading …

HOLDING ON - Kevin McCarthy's ghost is haunting the next big Republican House fight. Continue reading …

NOT 'IN LOCKSTEP' - Why Justice Thomas broke from conservatives to keep CFPB 'Elizabeth Warren's baby' funded. Continue reading …

STARK PARALLEL - China's threats, 'naked aggression' loom large as House lawmakers meet Taiwan's new president. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘UNDER ATTACK’ – Michael Shellenberger calls out 'anti-civilization element' of anti-Israel protests. Continue reading …

BELOW THE FOLD - Washington Post reveals it passed on Alito flag story in 2021 after confrontation. Continue reading …

'EVISCERATION' - Biden admin's Title IX changes 'upend' constitutional protections. Continue reading …

COURTING TROUBLE – Democratic lawmaker admits New York cases against Trump have 'backfired' on Dems. Continue reading …

'CRABS IN A BARREL' – Byron Donalds fires back at MSNBC host that called him MAGA prop 'Black guy'. Continue reading …

OPINION

VALERIE CRESCENZ – On this Memorial Day, I want my grandson to know about a Medal of Honor recipient who sacrificed and served. Continue reading …

NICOLE ZASOWSKI – I survived having five miscarriages. This is what all that pain taught me about hope. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

OUT OF THIS WORLD – Crime scene analyst finds two 'beings' with 'cloaking device' in Sin City backyard. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – 8 questions from Hollywood's hottest soundtracks to the high cost of freedom. Continue reading …

GO FOR GOLD – May 28, 1888, Jim Thorpe, 'greatest athlete in the world,' is born. Continue reading …

'SHE'S COUNTRY' – Jason Aldean's wife Brittany 'knows the drill' when it comes to on the road 'lifestyle'. Continue reading …

REUNITED – Young ducklings finally find mom again in heartwarming video after traumatic separation. See video …

WATCH

ULTIMATE SACRIFICE – Americans acknowledge the 'true meaning' of Memorial Day. See video …

GRIFF JENKINS – Whatever happened to... cocaine hippos? See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn













SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)







DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.