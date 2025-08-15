Cincinnati assault suspect accused of knocking out viral beating victim hauled back on $500K bond

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After being extradited from Georgia, 38-year-old Patrick Rosemond made his first court appearance Friday morning in the viral Cincinnati attack, appearing stone-faced as the prosecution said that he was the "main instigator" in the viral beatdown that left at least two victims badly beaten.

Prosecutors in the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court painted a grim picture of Rosemond, who they said is a felon who "assaulted each and every single victim" in the attack, including making a beeline for a victim identified as "HR." Prosecutors said that Rosemond was the "main instigator" in the July 26 attack in downtown Cincinnati.

Rosemond punched the defenseless "HR", knocking her unconscious instantly and sending her crumpling to the pavement as the mob closed in, prosecutors said. Pointing to disturbing footage, prosecutors said that Rosemond was "taunting" and dancing after launching the brutal beatdown.

Prosecutors on Friday would not comment further on the identity of "HR." One victim was previously identified, however, as Holly, a woman who was severely injured in the attack.

Speaking about the beating in court Friday, prosecutors said that it "almost caused her death." She previously told Fox News Digital that the attackers swarmed her "like a pack of wolves." She was knocked unconscious, had a concussion and shared that she was experiencing excruciating migraines and "memory gaps" from the night.

"He assaulted each and every single victim in a brutal to vicious fashion," the prosecutor said. "With regards to count eight, he is the individual that knocked out HR, the female, almost causing her death. Her head hit the pavement, she was completely knocked unconscious before she even hit the ground. It is clearly captured on video."

The 38-year-old is charged with three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"This defendant is the one responsible for the majority of her injuries," the prosecutor said.

Throughout the brief proceeding, the courtroom remained quiet with no crowd filling the gallery.

Rosemond appeared in a black hoodie that read, "Proud to be Hebrew." The "Proud to be Hebrew" movement is a group that, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, believe that African Americans, and in some cases, other people of color, are the true descendants of the biblical Israelites.

The state highlighted Rosemond’s lengthy record: 10 misdemeanors and three felony convictions, including domestic violence and gun possession by a prohibited person.

Rosemond’s defense attorney argued that his trip to Georgia, where he was arrested, was simply a planned visit to see a friend, not an attempt to flee.

Rosemond's attorney said that he cooperated fully during his arrest and, as a lifelong Hamilton County resident, he has "significant ties to the community."

With that, the defense formally requested a $50,000 bond at 10%. Ultimately, the court sided with the prosecution, keeping his bond at $500,000.

Six of the seven suspects in the viral downtown Cincinnati beating case appeared in court this week on new charges.

Montianez Merriweather, 34, facing felonious assault, assault, aggravated rioting, and a federal gun charge, saw his $500,000 bond remain unchanged. DeKyra Vernon, 24, had her bond slashed from $200,000 to $25,000 at 10% after her defense argued the brawl was fueled by alcohol and overblown.

Aisha Devaughn, 25, also secured a reduction from $300,000 to $25,000 at 10%, with her attorney noting she had no prior felonies. Jermaine Matthews, 39, labeled by prosecutors as a "leader" in the attack, kept his existing bond.

Dominique Kittle, 37, had no change to his bond and remains in custody pending a mental health evaluation, with prosecutors calling him "a grave danger." Gregory Wright, 32, facing aggravated rioting and robbery charges, is awaiting arraignment.

