Ohio

Cincinnati assault suspect accused of knocking out viral beating victim hauled back on $500K bond

Prosecutors said that Patrick Roesmond was the 'main instigator' in the Cincinnati beating

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Viral Cincinnati attack victim speaks out amid recovery from violent beating Video

Viral Cincinnati attack victim speaks out amid recovery from violent beating

Holly speaks with Fox News Digital about the caught-on-camera attack in downtown Cincinnati on July 26 that left her with severe injuries and forced her into hiding. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital) 

CINCINNATI – After being extradited from Georgia, 38-year-old Patrick Rosemond made his first court appearance Friday morning in the viral Cincinnati attack, appearing stone-faced as the prosecution said that he was the "main instigator" in the viral beatdown that left at least two victims badly beaten.

Prosecutors in the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court painted a grim picture of Rosemond, who they said is a felon who "assaulted each and every single victim" in the attack, including making a beeline for a victim identified as "HR." Prosecutors said that Rosemond was the "main instigator" in the July 26 attack in downtown Cincinnati. 

Rosemond punched the defenseless "HR", knocking her unconscious instantly and sending her crumpling to the pavement as the mob closed in, prosecutors said. Pointing to disturbing footage, prosecutors said that Rosemond was "taunting" and dancing after launching the brutal beatdown.

Prosecutors on Friday would not comment further on the identity of "HR." One victim was previously identified, however, as Holly, a woman who was severely injured in the attack.

CINCINNATI BEATDOWN SUSPECTS ARRAIGNED ON NEW CHARGES; BOND CHANGES SPARK COURTROOM DRAMA

Cincinnati beating suspect, man who beat Holly in court

Patrick Rosemond exits Hamilton County Common Pleas Court after his arraignment, Cincinnati, Ohio, Friday, August 15, 2025. The charges stem from a downtown beating on July 26, 2025 in which Rosemond is accused of being the man who punched the woman known as Holly in the viral video. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Cincinnati brawl victim Holly poses for a photo

Holly, a victim in the viral July 26 Cincinnati brawl, poses for a photo. The single mother sustained life-altering injuries after trying to break up a brutal beatdown that left six people injured and ended in six arrests.  (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

Speaking about the beating in court Friday, prosecutors said that it "almost caused her death." She previously told Fox News Digital that the attackers swarmed her "like a pack of wolves." She was knocked unconscious, had a concussion and shared that she was experiencing excruciating migraines and "memory gaps" from the night.

"He assaulted each and every single victim in a brutal to vicious fashion," the prosecutor said. "With regards to count eight, he is the individual that knocked out HR, the female, almost causing her death. Her head hit the pavement, she was completely knocked unconscious before she even hit the ground. It is clearly captured on video."

The 38-year-old is charged with three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

"This defendant is the one responsible for the majority of her injuries," the prosecutor said.

Throughout the brief proceeding, the courtroom remained quiet with no crowd filling the gallery. 

Rosemond appeared in a black hoodie that read, "Proud to be Hebrew." The "Proud to be Hebrew" movement is a group that, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, believe that African Americans, and in some cases, other people of color, are the true descendants of the biblical Israelites.

CINCINNATI RESIDENTS ON EDGE AFTER VIRAL BEATDOWN SPARKS CRIME CONCERNS: 'WHAT'S GONNA HAPPEN NEXT?'

The state highlighted Rosemond’s lengthy record: 10 misdemeanors and three felony convictions, including domestic violence and gun possession by a prohibited person.

Rosemond’s defense attorney argued that his trip to Georgia, where he was arrested, was simply a planned visit to see a friend, not an attempt to flee.

WATCH THE BEATDOWN:

Second video shows violence during Cincinnati street attack Video
Cincinnati brawl suspect Patrick Rosemond

Patrick Rosemond was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Cincinnati brawl while in Fulton County, Georgia on Monday, August 4, 2025.  (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

CINCINNATI BRAWL TIMELINE: BRUTAL ASSAULT SPIRALS INTO NATIONAL FIRESTORM

Rosemond's attorney said that he cooperated fully during his arrest and, as a lifelong Hamilton County resident, he has "significant ties to the community."

With that, the defense formally requested a $50,000 bond at 10%. Ultimately, the court sided with the prosecution, keeping his bond at $500,000.

Viral Cincinnati assault suspects

(Top L-R) Dominique Kittle, DeKyra Vernon, Patrick Rosemond, Jermaine Matthews, (Bottom L-R) Aisha Devaughn, Gregory Wright and Montianez Merriweather are facing various charges for their alleged roles in the viral beatdown in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 26, 2025. (Hamilton County Jail; Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Six of the seven suspects in the viral downtown Cincinnati beating case appeared in court this week on new charges.

Montianez Merriweather, 34, facing felonious assault, assault, aggravated rioting, and a federal gun charge, saw his $500,000 bond remain unchanged. DeKyra Vernon, 24, had her bond slashed from $200,000 to $25,000 at 10% after her defense argued the brawl was fueled by alcohol and overblown. 

Aisha Devaughn, 25, also secured a reduction from $300,000 to $25,000 at 10%, with her attorney noting she had no prior felonies. Jermaine Matthews, 39, labeled by prosecutors as a "leader" in the attack, kept his existing bond.

Dominique Kittle, 37, had no change to his bond and remains in custody pending a mental health evaluation, with prosecutors calling him "a grave danger." Gregory Wright, 32, facing aggravated rioting and robbery charges, is awaiting arraignment.

Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
