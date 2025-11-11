Christian ministry founder and daughter die in Florida plane crash en route to Jamaica

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A father and daughter were killed Monday in a small plane crash in Florida while en route to Jamaica with hurricane relief supplies from their Christian ministry.

Ignite the Fire announced that their founder, Alexander Wurm, 53, and his 22-year-old daughter, Serena Wurm, died after the Beech B100 airplane crashed into a waterway in a residential area of Coral Springs, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, on Monday morning.

The plane went down about five minutes after takeoff from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and was heading to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Aerial video following the crash captured downed palm trees and fuselage in the homes in front of a large retention pond in the neighborhood. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the cause of the crash.

The mission organization identified Alexander as the founder of Ignite the Fire ministries. The group said he was "known for his warmth and unwavering kindness" and his commitment to spreading the gospel.

"Throughout his life, Alex travelled extensively, reaching various countries and continents, where he tirelessly worked to bring faith, compassion, and support to those in need. His legacy of faith and compassion touched countless lives," they wrote.

Serena, the organization said, was following in her father's footsteps and was a "beacon of empathy and hope, inspiring all with her commitment to humanitarian work."

Alexander and Serena are survived by Alexander's wife, Candace; son James, 17; and daughter Christiana, 20.

The Coral Springs Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that two people lost their lives as a result of a plane crash that occurred on Nov. 10 at 10:19 a.m.

"The investigation is ongoing. We are working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration," they said.

Fox News Digital's Gregory Norman-Diamond contributed to this report.