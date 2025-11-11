Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Christian ministry founder and daughter die in Florida plane crash en route to Jamaica

Alexander and Serena Wurm died when their aircraft went down in Coral Springs lake five minutes after takeoff

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
A father and daughter were killed Monday in a small plane crash in Florida while en route to Jamaica with hurricane relief supplies from their Christian ministry.

Ignite the Fire announced that their founder, Alexander Wurm, 53, and his 22-year-old daughter, Serena Wurm, died after the Beech B100 airplane crashed into a waterway in a residential area of Coral Springs, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, on Monday morning. 

The plane went down about five minutes after takeoff from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and was heading to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Aerial video following the crash captured downed palm trees and fuselage in the homes in front of a large retention pond in the neighborhood. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the cause of the crash.

Alexander and Serena Wrum smiling

Ignite the Fire announced the death of the organization's founder, Alexander Wurm, 53, and his daughter, Serena, 22, in a plane crash on Nov. 10, 2025. (Ignite the Fire/Facebook)

The mission organization identified Alexander as the founder of Ignite the Fire ministries. The group said he was "known for his warmth and unwavering kindness" and his commitment to spreading the gospel.

"Throughout his life, Alex travelled extensively, reaching various countries and continents, where he tirelessly worked to bring faith, compassion, and support to those in need. His legacy of faith and compassion touched countless lives," they wrote.

Alex and Serena Wurm smile in a selfie photo

Alexander Wurm, 53, and his daughter Serena, 22, who were identified by their ministry, were transporting supplies to Jamaica. (Alex Wurm/Facebook)

Serena, the organization said, was following in her father's footsteps and was a "beacon of empathy and hope, inspiring all with her commitment to humanitarian work."

Alexander and Serena are survived by Alexander's wife, Candace; son James, 17; and daughter Christiana, 20.

Aerial photo of destruction following plane crash

An aerial photo following the small aircraft crash in Coral Springs, Florida, on Nov. 10, 2025. (WSVN)

The Coral Springs Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that two people lost their lives as a result of a plane crash that occurred on Nov. 10 at 10:19 a.m.

"The investigation is ongoing. We are working closely with the Federal Aviation Administration," they said.

Fox News Digital's Gregory Norman-Diamond contributed to this report.

