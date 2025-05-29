Illegal immigrant in Florida arrested after alleged attack during car repossession leaves woman with stroke

An illegal immigrant was recently arrested in Florida after allegedly attacking a couple trying to repossess his car, according to local law enforcement.

Enio Corgozinho is charged with aggravated battery, simple battery and burglary with battery, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

A husband and wife were repossessing Corgozinho's car when he hit the woman in the chest, stomach and left arm, before pulling her out of his car, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office records.

He also allegedly pushed the husband, who was driving the tow truck.

Following the alleged assault, the wife stopped breathing and later suffered a stroke, causing her to lose oxygen to the brain for eight minutes after the attack, her husband told FOX 35.

In 911 audio of the incident, the woman's husband could be heard yelling at who appeared to be Corgozinho.

"Please! He's attacking my wife," the man told 911.

"Back away," he yelled, seemingly at Corgozinho.

After deputies arrived, body camera video shows personnel repeatedly demanding Corgozinho turn around and get on his knees, according to the report.

Sheriff's office records show he followed orders after being noncompliant.

Corgozinho is in custody under an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold, pending further legal proceedings.

Corgozinho was arrested less than two years ago for driving with a suspended license and using an out-of-state license, while his Florida license was suspended, according to the report.

It is unclear why he was not deported from the country after previous arrests.

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.