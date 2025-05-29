Expand / Collapse search
Illegal immigrant in Florida arrested after alleged attack during car repossession leaves woman with stroke

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
The Lake County Sheriff's Office in Florida reports a man illegally in the U.S. was arrested and detained by ICE after attacking a couple repossessing his vehicle.

An illegal immigrant was recently arrested in Florida after allegedly attacking a couple trying to repossess his car, according to local law enforcement.

Enio Corgozinho is charged with aggravated battery, simple battery and burglary with battery, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

A husband and wife were repossessing Corgozinho's car when he hit the woman in the chest, stomach and left arm, before pulling her out of his car, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office records.

He also allegedly pushed the husband, who was driving the tow truck.

Enio Corgozinho

Enio Corgozinho is charged with aggravated battery, simple battery and burglary with battery. (Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

MEXICAN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT RELEASED UNDER BIDEN 'SEXUALLY BATTERED' BOY WHILE PLAYING HIDE AND SEEK: SHERIFF

Following the alleged assault, the wife stopped breathing and later suffered a stroke, causing her to lose oxygen to the brain for eight minutes after the attack, her husband told FOX 35.

In 911 audio of the incident, the woman's husband could be heard yelling at who appeared to be Corgozinho.

FLORIDA WOMAN POSES AS ICE AGENT TO KIDNAP WIFE OF EX-BOYFRIEND FROM WORK, AUTHORITIES SAY

"Please! He's attacking my wife," the man told 911.

"Back away," he yelled, seemingly at Corgozinho.

Enio Corgozinho being arrested

A Lake County sheriff's deputy confronts Corgozinho, a man accused of assaulting a married couple while in the country illegally. (Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

After deputies arrived, body camera video shows personnel repeatedly demanding Corgozinho turn around and get on his knees, according to the report.

Sheriff's office records show he followed orders after being noncompliant.

Corgozinho is in custody under an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold, pending further legal proceedings.

Enio Corgozinho being arrested

Enio Corgozinho initially did not comply with deputies' commands, according to records. (Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

TWO VENEZUELAN ILLEGAL ALIENS CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING, TORTURING, ATTEMPTING TO KILL WASHINGTON STATE WOMAN

Corgozinho was arrested less than two years ago for driving with a suspended license and using an out-of-state license, while his Florida license was suspended, according to the report.

It is unclear why he was not deported from the country after previous arrests.

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.