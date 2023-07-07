Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago police said 2 dead babies were found in a bathroom at daycare facility

Chicago police said responding officers reported the newborns were unresponsive inside a trash bag

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
The Chicago police department has failed my family: Gianno Caldwell Video

The Chicago police department has failed my family: Gianno Caldwell

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell reflects on his younger brother's murder one year later as he calls on the FBI to take over the investigation on 'Your World.'

Two newborn babies were found dead at a daycare center in Chicago on Thursday, according to police, who were notified after a cleaning crew found the babies inside a bathroom at the facility.

Chicago police said they responded at approximately 6:59 p.m. to a child care center located at the 400 block of East Ontario, in the Streeterville neighborhood, where they found the newborns unresponsive inside a trash bag.

"Chicago police are conducting death investigations after two newborn girls were found dead inside a childcare center bathroom in Streeterville," police said in a statement Thursday evening. "Dispatchers told responding officers that the babies were in a trash bag. The children were not breathing when first responders arrived."

The girls were subsequently transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

CHICAGO CRIME: MAN BEATEN, 5 SHOT, 1 KILLED DURING CHAOTIC 4TH OF JULY GATHERING

Chicago police car

Chicago police said two newborn girls were found dead at a daycare facility on Thursday, July 6, 2023. (FOX 32 Chicago)

A woman was also found inside the facility, who was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was treated for unspecified injuries. 

"An emergency medical situation involving a daycare employee occurred this evening at the daycare facility on the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus," a spokesperson with Northwestern Medicine told FOX 32.

ILLINOIS MAN CRITICAL AFTER COMMERCIAL-GRADE FIREWORK EXPLODES IN FACE

Police vehicles driving

Chicago police respond to a call near East Adams Street and South Wabash Avenue on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023.  (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The hospital said it is cooperating with the ongoing police investigation into the deaths.

"We are working with CPD regarding this incident and unable to comment further at this time," the spokesperson added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the investigation remains ongoing, police said no suspects are in custody.

"Area Three detectives are handling the investigation, which was initially classified as endangering the life or health of children," police said.

Chicago police logo

Chicago police headquarters on May 17, 2021.  (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

They have disclosed information about the age or race of the children. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chicago Police Department for additional information, but a response was not immediately received.