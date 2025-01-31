Chicago horror homicide: 2 migrants in custody, sources say

Expand / Collapse search
By Matt Finn Fox News
Published
Two migrant suspects are in custody in relation to the death of a 63-year-old man whose body was found tied up at his home in Chicago late Sunday, the same day U.S. border czar Tom Homan and the Justice Department led a large immigration enforcement operation in that city, Chicago police confirmed to Fox News.

Investigators found the man, George Levin, bound with duct tape near his face and mouth in his Norwood Park home, police sources said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy that determined Levin died of multiple injuries related to assault and the death was ruled a homicide, a spokesperson said.

Multiple Chicago police sources tell Fox News the two suspects in custody are adult migrants, one from Venezuela and the other from Ecuador. A top U.S. official tells Fox News the migrants are believed to have crossed into the United States through the Texas border in the summer of 2023. 

Sources told Fox News that Levin possibly met with the suspects on a gay dating app. They said the suspects stole items from him during their encounter, which may have been a targeted robbery attack.  

CHICAGO MAYOR LAMBASTS TRUMP, CLAIMS US BEING RUN LIKE 'HAD THE CONFEDERACY WON'

Chicago homicide

Two migrant suspects are in custody in relation to the death of a 63-year-old man whose body was found tied up at his home in Chicago late Sunday, Chicago police confirmed to Fox News. (WFLD/Fox News)

One of the suspects in custody apparently had been arrested in Chicago on Jan. 12 for allegedly trying to lure children, sources said. A police report indicated the suspect was released one day later.

TRUMP'S MIGRANT DHS FBI CRACKDOWN LEAVES KILLERS, RAPISTS NOWHERE TO RUN

ICE at a residence.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted raids in Chicago. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Levin was said to be living in the lower level of a home he shared with his sister in Norwood Park, which is considered a quieter community that lots of law enforcement and city workers traditionally have called home.

ICE conducting a perp walk.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) takes a suspect away after making an arrest during an ICE Raid in New York, NY. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

According to Homan, Sunday’s targeted enforcements in Chicago led to the arrests of convicted murderers, aggravated sex offenders, members of the Tren de Aragua gang and more.

