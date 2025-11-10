Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Chicago carjacker gets 10 years in prison for stealing elderly woman's luxury Rolls-Royce: police

Trevon Robinson sentenced to 10 years after hijacking luxury vehicle while on probation for weapon charge

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
A man who carjacked a Rolls-Royce from an 83-year-old woman in Chicago while on probation won’t be riding in luxury anytime soon after being sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Trevon Robinson, 19, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm in connection with the June 2024 carjacking.

Police said that the victim was in her silver 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith when Robinson, driving a dark-colored SUV, blocked her path. Authorities say he stole the luxury vehicle at gunpoint.

Officers with the department’s carjacking task force followed the suspect until they arrested him.

Trevon Robinson in a booking photo from the Chicago Police Department in July 2024.

Trevon Robinson in a booking photo from the Chicago Police Department in July 2024. (Chicago Police Department)

According to WGN-TV, citing court documents, Robinson recorded a video of himself following the hijacked Rolls-Royce on the day of the carjacking.

Authorities also revealed that they recovered a note from his phone with the victim’s home address.

Rolls Royce

A 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom is displayed during the grand opening of Jose Canseco's Showtime Car Wash on October 26, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

At the time of the incident, Robinson was on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections, where he had been serving an 18-month sentence for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The front of a Rolls-Royce Wraith

The front of a Rolls-Royce Wraith at the company's Berkeley Square showroom in London. (Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

According to Alderman Matthew O’Shea (19th Ward), the elderly woman was not harmed in the carjacking.

"I would like to thank the Chicago Police Department and Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in getting this habitual gun offender off the street," O’Shea said in a statement to the local outlet.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chicago Police Department for comment. 

