Chicago carjacker gets 10 years in prison for stealing elderly woman's luxury Rolls-Royce: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who carjacked a Rolls-Royce from an 83-year-old woman in Chicago while on probation won’t be riding in luxury anytime soon after being sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Trevon Robinson, 19, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm in connection with the June 2024 carjacking.

Police said that the victim was in her silver 2017 Rolls-Royce Wraith when Robinson, driving a dark-colored SUV, blocked her path. Authorities say he stole the luxury vehicle at gunpoint.

Officers with the department’s carjacking task force followed the suspect until they arrested him.

THREE DC HOMICIDES IN SIX HOURS TEST TRUMP'S CLAIM OF SAFER WASHINGTON

According to WGN-TV, citing court documents, Robinson recorded a video of himself following the hijacked Rolls-Royce on the day of the carjacking.

Authorities also revealed that they recovered a note from his phone with the victim’s home address.

FELON FREED BY BIDEN ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING, RAISING FEARS OF MORE ‘SECOND CHANCES’ GONE WRONG

At the time of the incident, Robinson was on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections, where he had been serving an 18-month sentence for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Alderman Matthew O’Shea (19th Ward), the elderly woman was not harmed in the carjacking.

"I would like to thank the Chicago Police Department and Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in getting this habitual gun offender off the street," O’Shea said in a statement to the local outlet.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chicago Police Department for comment.