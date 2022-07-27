Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Chicago-area man charged in killing of dad shot in front of daughter while playing Pokemon Go

Servando Hamros, 29, was playing Pokémon Go with his 6-year-old daughter at a Chicago-area park when he was gunned down, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Illinois man has been charged with killing a father who was playing Pokémon Go with his 6-year-old daughter in a Chicago-area park this month. 

Khiryan Monroe, 20, faces a count of first-degree murder in the July 14 killing of Servando Hamros. He is being held without bond, Fox Chicago reported. 

Hamros, 29, was found lying along a canal at an Evanston park just after 9 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An officer in the area heard gunshots and responded to the scene. 

CALIFORNIA MAN DEAD AFTER BOOZE-FUELED FIGHT WITH BROTHER, POLICE SAY

Khiryan Monroe, 20, is charged with killing Servando Hamros in an Illinois park. 

Khiryan Monroe, 20, is charged with killing Servando Hamros in an Illinois park.  (Fox Chicago )

"The victim was walking in the park with his daughter. While walking in the park, the victim had what appeared to be a confrontation with at least one other subject. Shortly after this confrontation, an unknown offender, armed, shot the victim, killing him," said Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew.

Hamros died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a Cook County medical examiner’s autopsy. His daughter saw the shooting but was not harmed. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.