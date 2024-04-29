Charlotte residents shocked after 4 law enforcement officers die, 4 others injured in shootout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, North Carolina, residents who live just a few doors down from the scene of a deadly Monday shootout are in a state of shock after their quiet neighborhood erupted into gunfire on Monday afternoon.

The shootout began around 1:30 p.m. Monday while members of a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were serving a warrant for firearm possession by a convicted felon. Hours and dozens of gunshots later, authorities confirmed that three task force members and one CMPD officer were fatally shot while four other officers were injured.

"There were just an enormous amount of gunshots and people in our yard and people hiding behind vehicles. Firemen hiding behind firetrucks. It was wild," a neighbor who wanted to be identified only as Sarah told Fox News Digital.

Sarah said she and her husband heard more than 50 gunshots in the middle of what was an otherwise average day.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings confirmed during a Monday press briefing that the suspect whom police were serving the warrant on and who fired initial shots at officers was "deceased in the front yard at the end of all of those."

Police believe two other persons of interest, who were taken to the police station for further investigation, may have been involved in the shootout. One person of interest is a 17-year-old juvenile, police said. The other is a woman.

"It's really tragic. Those folks go to work every day to protect us." — Sarah, Charlotte resident

"I was in a state of shock," Sarah said. "It's really tragic. Those folks go to work every day to protect us, and I don't think there's any time they serve a federal warrant that's just status quo, but I don't think you expect something like this to happen. For their families...it's just crazy."

The shootout happened in the 5000 block of Galway Drive, which was closed off by police for the majority of the day.

Another neighbor named Jordan told Fox News Digital that he saw an officer come outside during the shootout and throw up. He also saw a white male who appeared to be deceased and covered in blood being transported into a SWAT vehicle.

"It's a fairly safe neighborhood. Lots of families." — Jordan, Charlotte resident

"It's a fairly safe neighborhood. Lots of families. We're going to be doing movies in the park and some other things," he said of the area.

A third neighbor who spoke with Fox News Digital on the condition of anonymity said the house where the shootout happened was usually quiet. She also saw authorities carrying a bloodied man into a vehicle during the shootout.

"I can't say if it was the officer or a Marshal, but I did see one of them get in the truck but there was blood all over him," she said, adding: "He had on regular clothes. He didn't have one of the uniforms [on]."

A total of eight law enforcement officers were shot. Three officers from the U.S. Marshals Task Force – one deputy and two task force officers – were killed. One Charlotte police officer was killed after succumbing to critical injuries later Monday, and four others were wounded after being shot, including a U.S. Marshals Task Force officer.

CMPD identified the Charlotte officer who died Monday as Joshua Eyer, a six-year veteran of the police department.

Jennings called the incident "the most tragic one that I've been involved in."

"I've been with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for 32 years. I can't remember an incident where three law enforcement officers were [injured] and also three that were killed in the same incident, as well as one in critical condition and additional that were shot and injured," he said.

One CMPD officer remains in critical condition.

"Today is a tragic day in Charlotte. Anytime a member of law enforcement is killed or injured in the line of duty, the whole profession hurts," Jennings said in a Monday statement. "My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen officers as well as the other officers who were shot, including 4 of our own CMPD Officers. The bravery of these officers and all other officers who responded to the scene is unmatched."

He continued: "In the face of danger, our people stepped up, committed to their oath to protect and serve. The days, months and years that follow this senseless tragedy will undoubtedly be difficult. But I couldn’t be more proud of how our local, state and federal first responder agencies came together today, and I’m confident that’s what will carry us through."

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a Monday statement that their "hearts are heavy tonight for the lives shattered by today's horrific shooting in Charlotte, NC."

"We mourn the loss of our Deputy and two Task Force Officers. We are grateful for all the support, and we keep the families and colleagues of all officers involved, in our thoughts," the agency continued.

