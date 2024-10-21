CBS News responds to editing allegations in '60 Minutes' interview with VP Harris and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. CBS News responds to editing allegations in '60 Minutes' interview with VP Harris.

2. More than 90 reported dead in North Carolina, 30 unaccounted for.

3. Alaska, Texas, and several other states begin in-person voting.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘TRAGIC AND SHOCKING’ – Explosive report shatters Secret Service narrative on Trump assassination attempt. Continue reading …

‘POLL’ VAULT – Biden administration's DOJ puts American voters on notice with ‘warning.’ Continue reading …

FINISH LINE – Former George W. Bush admin chief torches politicians in clash over a top election issue. Continue reading …

RED ZONE – Ex-NFL star rips Harris and Walz while taking the stage for Trump in front of Steelers fans. Continue reading …

GONE IN 60 SECONDS – Trump holds CBS News' feet to the fire with subpoena vow as the fallout intensifies. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

LOVIN' IT – Trump goes head-to-head with Harris over 'lie' about working at McDonald's. Continue reading …

‘ENEMY’ LINES – Elon Musk's reaction to left-wing publication's 'vitriolic' label about him. Continue reading …

SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS – Feds launch probe into leaked classified docs revealing American ally's secret plan. Continue reading …

REAL RACE – How a secret ballot could play a pivotal role in reshaping the political field. Continue reading …

MEDIA

EARLY SIGNS – Polling guru says it's 'not hard to think of reasons that Trump could win' as he gains momentum in national polls. Continue reading …

'HASN'T DONE ANYTHING' – Swing state voters frustrated with border policy as election looms. Continue reading …

COMPETITIVE EDGE? – United Nations activist says opening women's sports to biological men is ‘a new manifestation of the patriarchy.’ Continue reading …

'NOT SHOWING UP' – Liberal pundit declares ‘White folks’ should face 'accountability’ for not 'saving democracy’ if Harris loses. Continue reading …

OPINION

NEWT GINGRICH: Three critical actions to prevent America from unraveling. Continue reading …

JACK BREWER – Elites Like Kamala Harris Are Out of Touch with the Struggles of Black Men. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

'ROYAL' TROUBLE – Cruise line sued over hidden camera that may have filmed hundreds. Continue reading …

‘EXTREMELY UNCOMFORTABLE’ – Elderly couple fights to get their house back after squatters allegedly take over. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Halloween, history, seasonal foods and much more. Take the quiz here …

‘U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A!’ – Crowd erupts as Trump leads fans in chant from suite at the Steelers-Jets game. Continue reading …

SURPRISING VENUE – You'll never believe where this man finds his favorite meals. See video …

WATCH

ASHEVILLE SMALL BUSINESS OWNER – How his community is still recovering from Hurricane Helene and the lingering devastation. See video …

KAROLINE LEAVITT – This is the ‘writing on the wall.’ See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













