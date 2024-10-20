Donald Trump leads raucous ‘U-S-A!’ chant from suite at Steelers-Jets game

After a rally in Latrobe on Saturday, Donald Trump remained in Pennsylvania on Sunday to take in a primetime NFL matchup with the New York Jets visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday night.

And when Steelers fans spotted the 45th President of the United States, a loud "U-S-A!" chant filled the stadium.

Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications, Margo Martin, shared the video on X of Trump pumping his fist, egging the Steelers fans below on as they chanted. Trump was spotted waving to fans as well.

Former Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown, who spoke at the Latrobe rally and endorsed Trump publicly ahead of this year’s presidential election, was waiting for the Republican candidate on the tarmac ahead of the game.

Brown was spotted outside with Steelers fans before the game, launching yellow and black rally towels with "Trump/Vance" written across them. He was decked out in MAGA gear just as he was on Saturday at the rally.

Brown and his ex-Steelers teammate Le’Veon Bell, who also spoke at the rally, were both expected to be alongside Trump at the game, which was garnering loads of national attention in this week’s NFL action.

While it is a Steelers home game, the Jets made massive trade news leading up to this contest as Aaron Rodgers reunites with his old Green Bay Packers receiver, Davante Adams, who was sent over from the Las Vegas Raiders after requesting a trade out of Sin City.

But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also made a switch to quarterback, as Russell Wilson made his debut with Pittsburgh on Sunday night as well.

If that national attention wasn’t enough, the Steelers knew they had to reinforce its security protocols with Trump expected to make his appearance, telling fans to arrive earlier to parking lots and the game to ensure they have a good fan experience.

"With former President Trump expected to attend Sunday night's game as a guest of an individual suite holder, we are working with Secret Service and local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all our fans," the statement said. "As always, we will work to make the fan experience the same as it always is for every Steelers home game at Acrisure Stadium.

"We encourage fans to arrive early to the parking lots and to the gates so that they can enjoy our pregame experience and our celebrations throughout the game that will honor the 50th anniversary of our Super Bowl IX team."

Trump is no stranger to enjoying some football, as he recently made the trip to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for a Crimson Tide matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 28. And he was also met with "U-S-A!" chants from college football fans when he was spotted at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

