Elites like Kamala Harris are out of touch with the struggles of Black men

While Vice President Kamala Harris claims to represent Black America, the truth is she’s out of touch with Black men — and it’s painfully obvious. In a time when every vote counts, her lack of connection with Black men stands out. Black men know what it means to work hard to make ends meet. We look at elites like former President Barack Obama, radio host Charlamagne tha God, former NBA star Magic Johnson and Harris and see people whose lives are worlds apart from ours. Harris and her advocates, while celebrated by the media, are so far removed from the struggles of Black men that they can’t possibly relate.

Take criminal justice reform, for example. Black men routinely face harsh sentences and long probation periods, yet the Democrats continue to advocate for policies that prioritize illegal immigrants over American citizens, including those who have sacrificed for this country.

For our veterans, who have put their lives on the line and often find themselves struggling with limited resources, while illegal immigrants are welcomed with taxpayer-funded services and support. In education, another critical area that this administration neglects, the Democrats have left behind an entire generation of Black children who cannot read or write at grade level.

This administration claims to be for the people, but when the people ask for help, Harris and her colleagues are nowhere to be found.

Harris’s policies also reinforce a harmful cycle of victimhood that stifles opportunity for Black Americans. Prominent Black leaders in America have been selling a narrative of helplessness for far too long, insisting that systemic racism is the sole barrier to success.

But look at African immigrants — such as Nigerians and Ghanaians — who come here and often outpace most Americans economically. It’s clear that Harris and her allies would rather keep Black Americans dependent, feeding them narratives that blame everyone else.

We had a Black president for eight years, and today we have Black mayors and police chiefs in nearly every major city. If things haven’t improved for Black Americans, it’s because of failed policies and the elites who continue to sell victimhood rather than opportunity. Without fundamental educational skills, the future for our children is bleak.

Instead of addressing this crisis, Harris panders to Black men by pushing marijuana legalization as if that’s the most pressing issue facing our community. It’s not only insulting, but it’s also reductive and shamefully out of touch.

Her record doesn’t reflect compassion or understanding; it reflects an opportunistic politician willing to use the law as a weapon against those she now claims to support.

As we inch closer to Election Day, the stakes are high, and many Americans are struggling under record levels of inflation and a diminished economy. Rising costs aren’t selective; they affect Black and White communities alike, hurting families and eroding hope for a better tomorrow. Yet, the Biden-Harris administration seems blind to this shared suffering, focusing instead on divisive policies and agendas that fail to address the issues that resonate most with Americans.

This is exactly why former President Donald Trump’s message is gaining traction, especially among Black Americans. His recognition of our shared economic hardship, runaway inflation, and an elite establishment’s out-of-touch priorities resonates deeply because these challenges transcend race.

America’s future, especially for Black Americans, does not lie in the hands of elites like Harris, Obama, or the media personalities who push the same tired narrative of victimhood. It lies in education, hard work and rejecting the politics of dependency. Black children who lack basic reading and writing skills are doomed to poverty or, worse, prison.

This administration would rather maintain this cycle of dependency than invest in the kind of education and job training that would lift people out of poverty. And it’s not just Harris. It’s an entire system of elites — the so-called talented tenth — who tell Black Americans to vote for them while giving little in return.

In this election, we must demand more than empty promises and virtue signaling. If we continue to let elites like Kamala Harris divide us, we’ll remain caught in a cycle of dependency and disenfranchisement.

Donald Trump’s message of economic opportunity and individual responsibility resonates with so many Black Americans precisely because it acknowledges our shared struggles, not just our differences. We’ve reached a point where race is not the issue — it’s our common desire for opportunity, stability and the chance to build a future.

If we want real change, we need leaders who understand that America is a land of opportunity for all its citizens, regardless of race. Harris and her colleagues can’t seem to see that, and if we allow them to continue down this path, we deserve everything that follows.