Casey White: Final moments of manhunt for fugitive murder suspect revealed in bodycam and dashcam footage

New dashcam and bodycam footage released by the Evansville, Indiana, Police Department on Tuesday shows the final moments of the manhunt for fugitive Alabama murder suspect Casey White and the corrections officer accused of helping him escape from jail.

Authorities caught up to Casey White and Vicky White, who are not related but did have a "special relationship," on Monday afternoon following a days-long search that spanned three states.

Officers had been surveilling the Indiana motel where they were staying when the couple got into a Cadillac, kicking off a mile-long pursuit that ended when U.S. Marshals "basically rammed the vehicle and pushed it into a ditch," Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told reporters.

Dashcam footage shows deputies quickly handcuffing Casey White, who was wearing sunglasses, black pants, and a denim shirt, before leading him away from the scene of the crash.

Casey White told officers that his "wife" had shot herself as he was taken into custody, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshal Service confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. It's unclear if they were actually married.

The officers then attempted to get Vicky White out of the destroyed car.

"She has a gun in her hand," one officer said.

"Finger's on the trigger," another officer told said.

Once the gun was removed, an officer went in and pulled Vicky out through the sunroof. She was transferred to a local hospital and succumbed to her injuries that evening.

The Whites were in possession of at least four handguns, an AR-15, and $29,000 in cash, Wedding said Tuesday.

"We later found out had they not done that, the fugitive was going to engage in a shootout with law enforcement," Wedding said at a press conference, explaining that Casey White had admitted his intentions during a subsequent police interview.

"He said that he was probably going to have a shootout at the stake of both of them losing their lives."

The 11-day manhunt started on April 29, when Vicky, a high-ranking corrections officer at the Lauderdale County jail, led Casey out of the facility for a supposed evaluation at a courthouse.

The couple slipped out of Vicky’s marked police vehicle into an orange-colored Ford Edge SUV, before abandoning that car roughly two hours away in Williamson County, Tennessee.

At some point, they started driving a Ford F-150 that had been stolen in Tennessee, but also abandoned that truck on May 3.

Vicky was facing charges of forgery, identity theft and aiding an escape before her death.

"Their plan was pretty bold. They're criminals. Their plan was faulty. And it failed. Thank God," Wedding said Tuesday.

Casey waived extradition and is expected to be arraigned back in Alabama on Tuesday evening.

Fox News's Michael Ruiz, Stephanie Pagones, and Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.