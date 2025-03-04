Casey Anthony’s progressive TikTok advocacy blasted by parents' lawyer: ‘They don’t need her’

The former attorney for the parents of "America's most hated mom," Casey Anthony, slammed her new TikTok series where she claims she will discuss legal issues and "advocate" for her daughter, Caylee, whom she was accused of killing in 2008.

Brad Conway represented Cindy and George Anthony after Caylee, 2, was found dead in Florida in 2008. Anthony was accused of killing her daughter, but blamed her parents for Caylee's death.

"For those of you who don't know, my name is Casey Anthony," Anthony said in her first TikTok video. "My daughter is Caylee Anthony. My parents are George and Cindy Anthony. This is not about them. This is not in response to anything that they have said or done.… The whole point of this is for me to begin to reintroduce myself."

Conway told NewsNation that Anthony opining on TikTok and Substack is a stunt and for "attention and money."

"She talks about wanting to be a legal advocate, about using her infamy, you know, to help others. You know, poor Casey, you know, rising above the ashes to help other people. But that's not at all what it's about, because there she is talking about George and Cindy and Caylee. And that's the hook for people," Conway said.

Anthony, now 38, was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2008 but has alleged that her father is the real perpetrator.

"People want to know what really happened to Caylee Anthony, and they want to know," Conway said. "She blamed her father, criminally, implicated him in the death of her daughter, and so she says it's not about them, but she makes sure to let you know that she might address it anyway, and that's what brings people in, because that's what they want to know."

A jury found Anthony guilty of lying to law enforcement but not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse after a monthlong trial in 2011. Caylee's death remains unsolved.

During her first TikTok video, Anthony said people will be able to email her directly about "legal issues" via her Substack, where she frequently publishes blog posts. Anthony added that she decided to start the new video series after people "close to" her were "targeted and attacked recently."

"As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for our legal community, women's rights, I feel that it's important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008," Anthony said.

"I am proverbially standing in the light, embracing this piece, still going to keep my privacy intact… and I will explain in great detail why it's so important for people to protect their privacy.… With the current climate in our country especially, it's that much more important."

Conway added that "hiring Casey Anthony to give you legal advice or be your legal advocate is like punching a hole in your boat to get a better breeze."

Conway said Casey has nothing to offer the LGBTQ community despite all her antics.

"There are hordes, leagues of lawyers and wonderful advocates out there to help this community. Casey Anthony is not one of them. They don't need her," Conway said.

