Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



CLOSE CALL – Dramatic scenes after car slams into Biden's motorcade outside his campaign headquarters. Continue reading …

SIB-'LIEN' RIVALRY – President Biden's daughter, Ashley, owes thousands of dollars in income taxes, documents show. Continue reading …

EERIE PREDICTIONS – 'Christmas Sermon' by author C.S. Lewis warned of today's shaky morals and culture wars. Continue reading …

‘REEL' OUTRAGE – Movie trailer sparks anger for saying 'White people' are most dangerous animal. Continue reading …

‘COLOSSAL DANGER’ – Freed Israeli hostage warns soldiers against going into the Hamas tunnels. Continue reading …





POLITICS

GREEN MACHINE – CCP-tied group quietly dropping millions of dollars into US-based climate initiatives. Continue reading …

IN THE HOT SEAT – GOP will 'absolutely' push to meet with Hunter Biden's 'sugar brother' who paid his millions in taxes, lawmaker says. Continue reading …

'ARSENAL OF DETERRENCE' – Rep. Gallagher proposes Taiwan deterrence strategy, demands classified briefing. Continue reading …

STREET SWEEPER – Newsom's mayoral 10-year pledge to end homelessness in San Francisco turns 20. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

UNFIT TO PRINT – Renewed spotlight on ‘illiberal bias’ at New York Times as publisher feuds with ex-opinion editor. Continue reading …

‘BE VERY CAREFUL’ – Ad man behind Bud Light's 'Real Men of Genius' campaign says creators can't push envelope as much. Continue reading …

‘MEDIA BIAS HALL OF FAME’ – NBC News frames Senate sex tape video as 'conservative news outlets' pushing the story. Continue reading …

COMMUNICATION BREAKDOWN – Jen Psaki believes White House wants Hunter Biden to ‘stop talking in public.’ Continue reading …







OPINION

HOWARD HUSOCK – Why Harvard's Claudine Gay deserves sympathy. Continue reading …

SEN. MARCO RUBIO – The real danger of doing business in China. Continue reading …



IN OTHER NEWS

FOUND SAFE – College student missing for weeks located 300 miles from where he vanished. Continue reading …

RICH AND FAMOUS – Wealthiest celeb couples include Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce. Continue reading …

HOW MUCH DO YOU KNOW? – Holidays are here, so quiz yourself on these fun traditions and facts. Continue reading …

‘HAPPENING EVERY DAY’ – Civilian who busts sex predators warns of dangers of social media. Continue reading …

BARREL OF FUN – Polar bear can't resist his favorite enrichment treat – a gift for his 17th birthday. Check it out! See video …





WATCH

ANDY MCCARTHY – Could Hunter Biden’s gun case be unconstitutional? See video …

RICHARD GOLDBERG – We’re funding both sides of this war. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn



SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.