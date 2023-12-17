Jen Psaki muses White House wants Hunter Biden to 'stop talking in public'

MSNBC host Jen Psaki said Sunday that Hunter Biden was not helping his father's case during his public appearances and suggested the White House was hoping the president's son would "stop talking in public."

NBC's Kristen Welker asked Psaki, who served as President Biden's first press secretary, about the "surprise press conference" by the president's son on Wednesday and asked if it helped or hurt.

"If you’re sitting in the White House right now, you’re like ‘Please, Hunter Biden, we know your dad loves you. Please stop talking in public,'" she said.

"This is not helpful to any of them for him to be out there," she added. "But at the same time, the president loves his son. That takes precedent over anything else."

Psaki went on to say that the White House would "probably like him to go away right now."

Earlier in the segment, PBS News' Geoff Bennet said the impeachment inquiry into Biden could turn out to be "meritless" for Republicans, but for the White House the risk "could become a distraction."

The president's son gave a press conference on Capitol Hill this week after defying a congressional subpoena.

Hunter said that his father "was not financially involved" in his business, and said there is "no evidence because it did not happen."

The president's son claimed the GOP "belittled" his recovery from drug addiction during the address on Capitol Hill.

"They belittled my recovery, and they have tried to dehumanize me, all to embarrass my father, who has devoted his entire life to public service," Hunter said. "For six years I have been a target of the unrelenting Trump attack team. ‘Where’s Hunter?’ Well, here’s my answer. I am here."

The president's son ignored several questions from the press after the address.

The president also ignored questions about his son after he defied the congressional subpoena.

The press was asked to step out at a scheduled news conference before a meeting of his National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

"Last year, I asked this council to ensure that resilience is built into all of our infrastructure projects, including critical sectors like energy, communications, transportation and health care. Together, you delivered, especially on these key challenges," Biden said. "Today, I'm looking forward to hearing about new projects this council will pursue in the coming years as well. So thank you all for being here. I'm just going to ask the press to step out, so we can begin our briefing. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."