‘American Society of Magical Negroes’ trailer sparks anger for saying 'White people' are most dangerous animal

The first trailer of "The American Society of Magical Negroes" was slammed by many commentators after it was released on Friday.

The film, "The American Society of Magical Negroes," by Focus Features, is described on its website as a "fresh, satirical comedy about a young man, Aren, who is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making [W]hite people’s lives easier."

The film appears to satirize the film trope of a "magical negro" in which, as NPR summarized, "a [B]lack character appears in a plot solely to help a [W]hite character — and then vanishes."

The trailer begins with the Black protagonist, Aren, who is described as uncomfortable as he walks through "a room full of White people" and is recruited to the secret society of African-American wizards. His tutor, Roger, explains that the premise of the society is to protect White people from discomfort in order to prevent them from doing harm to Black people.

"What's the most dangerous animal on the planet?" Roger asks.

"Sharks," Aren guesses.

"White people," Roger reveals, "when they feel uncomfortable. White people feeling uncomfortable precedes a lot of bad stuff for us. That's why we fight White discomfort every day, because the happier they are, the safer we are."

Aren then embarks on his job using magical powers to secretly help a White man become happy, up until they both appear in the trailer to fall in love with the same woman, and Aren realizes that if he initiates a romance with her himself, he may face serious consequences.

"I've always felt like it's my job to make White people feel comfortable, and here it literally is, but maybe it shouldn't be," Aren can be heard saying in another part of the trailer.

Many commentators on social media slammed the film trailer.

"It looks like the Harry Potter for Woke racists," conservative social media account MythinformedMKE wrote.

"The thing that’s going to do wokeness in is how cringe it is. We should almost be thanking Hollywood and the media at this point," filmmaker and activist Robby Starbuck wrote. "As they become more cringe with this racist, woke BS, more people wake up and search out alternatives. Only lunatics would want this."

"What kind of racist s----- bulls--- movie is this?" Timcast Cohost Luke Rudkowski asked.

Ethics and Public Policy Center fellow Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry shared a chart of the 10 stages of genocide, pointing to the section about "polarization" where a group targets another with propaganda to "turn the populace against the group" and wrote, "You are here."

Fox News Digital reached out to Sight Unseen and Focus Features and did not receive an immediate reply.