Car plows into vehicle in Biden motorcade near Delaware campaign headquarters

Neither the president nor first lady Jill Biden were harmed

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published | Updated
Secret Service personnel could be seen surrounding the vehicle with weapons drawn, instructing the driver to put his hands up. 

A car smashed into a parked SUV that was part of President Biden’s motorcade near his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware Sunday evening. 

The sedan hit a U.S. Secret Service vehicle being used to close off intersections as a visibly stunned President Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armored SUV. 

Biden

US President Joe Biden (C) looks on after a car hit an SUV in the motorcade as he left his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on December 17, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had just finished a meal with members of his re-election team at the time of the incident, according to the White House pool report.

Crash involving Biden presidential motorcade vehicle

Biden was ushered into his waiting vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. Neither the president nor the first lady were harmed. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Secret Service and the Biden campaign for comment. 

