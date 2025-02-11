Capitol Police seeking ex-aide to Trump's labor secretary nominee over alleged congressional office break-in

A former aide to former U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, President Donald Trump's nominee for labor secretary, is being sought in an alleged break-in Tuesday at a congressional office building, Fox News has learned.

The U.S. Capitol Police are searching for the unidentified former aide to the Oregon Republican.

The aide worked for Chavez-DeRemer when she served in the House.

Authorities believe the aide broke into a locked door of the Cannon House Office Building around 4 p.m. The aide still had a parking pass for the building. Investigators pulled video of the suspect.

Officers were showing the image of a man with a beard and wearing a hoodie to congressional aides as they pulled out of the Cannon garage, asking if they had seen him.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Capitol Police and Chavez-DeRemer.

Chavez-DeRemer, the daughter of a Teamsters member, resigned from her seat in January after she was nominated by Trump to head the Department of Labor.

"Lori has worked tirelessly with both Business and Labor to build America's workforce, and support the hardworking men and women of America," Trump said on his Truth Social platform at the time.

"I look forward to working with her to create tremendous opportunity for American Workers, to expand Training and Apprenticeships, to grow wages and improve working conditions, to bring back our Manufacturing jobs."

The one-term Republican lost her re-election bid in November to Democrat Janelle Bynum. Chavez-DeRemer is scheduled to testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Wednesday.