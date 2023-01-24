Expand / Collapse search
Capitol Police arrest alleged serial armed carjackers hiding in restaurant freezer

The suspects, both 18, were in a vehicle believed to be linked to multiple armed carjackings in a nearby county police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two suspected armed carjackers believed to be tied to a series of carjackings were arrested by U.S. Capitol Police after they were found hiding in an outdoor freezer following a car chase in Washington D.C., authorities said. 

The USCP said its officers spotted a BMW sedan around 11:45 a.m. along the 100 block of E Street NW. The vehicle is believed to be linked to multiple armed carjackings in a neighboring county. 

A U.S. Capitol Police vehicle was damaged Tuesday during a chase involving two suspected armed carjackers in Washington D.C.

A U.S. Capitol Police vehicle was damaged Tuesday during a chase involving two suspected armed carjackers in Washington D.C. (U.S. Capitol Police)

The two suspects arrested were identified as Cedae Hardy and Landrell Jordan, both 18.

They were considered armed and dangerous, a Capitol Police news release said. When officers tried to make a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle fled. The sedan clipped a USCP van and then crashed into a USCP SUV a few blocks away, authorities said. 

Eventually, both men got out the car before running and trying to hide in the freezer behind a restaurant along Pennsylvania Avenue, police said. 

They were caught by officers and found with a gun and high capacity magazine, authorities said.  

U.S. Capitol Police vehicles at the scene where two suspected armed carjackers were arrested following a short car chase in Washington D.C. 

U.S. Capitol Police vehicles at the scene where two suspected armed carjackers were arrested following a short car chase in Washington D.C.  (U.S. Capitol Police)

Hardy and Jordan have been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, carrying a pistol without a license, felony fleeing, reckless driving, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a large capacity feeding device, destruction of property and possession of unregistered ammunition and an unregistered firearm. 

