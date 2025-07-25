California wildfire victims left wondering where $100M went following FireAid benefit concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The star-studded benefit concert that raised more than $100 million dollars for wildfire victims in California is itself under fire for how the money was spent.

"I have not seen any benefit from the FireAid money, and I am very involved here and neither have my neighbors," said David Howard, who lost two homes in Pacific Palisades.

FireAid billed itself as "a benefit concert for wildfire victims." Aside from music by the likes of Lady Gaga, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry and Olivia Rodrigo, the five-hour show featured multiple stories from victims of the Altadena and Palisades fire who'd lost their homes.

FOX CORPORATION RELIEF CAMPAIGN RAISES $6.5 MILLION TO AID TEXAS COMMUNITIES HIT BY DEVASTATING FLOODS

"My house is gone," Altadena fire victim Mark Jones told the audience. Six months later, Jones told Fox 11 in Los Angeles he expected someone to reach out and provide help, but that didn't happen. Did Jones believe he would receive money? "I did, and I am sure with most Altadenians. The fire aid was for us. So, we figured where is the money? Where is it going?"

Fox News asked that question Wednesday of FireAid and the Annenberg Foundation, which helped put the concert together.

Did any non-profits receive money? If so, how much did each receive?

How many fire victims received aid?

How much aid or financial assistance was paid to the victims?

What accounting practices were adopted to prevent FireAid money from being co-mingled with other operating funds among those non-profits receiving money?

We have yet to receive a response, but officials acknowledged receiving our inquiry.

The FireAid website says the concert raised an estimated $100 million designated for "direct relief".

During the concert, host and actor Miles Teller told viewers "all the money raised will go directly to people who need it now and long-term efforts to build it back."

CELEBRITIES, CORPORATIONS OPEN WALLETS AFTER DEADLY FLOOD IN TEXAS HILL COUNTRY

That was echoed by host and actor Samuel L. Jackson, who said, "Go to the website and give what you can. All the money will go directly to people who need help in the short term and the long-term effort to get this city back on its feet."

But last week, in a statement to the Fox affiliate in Los Angeles, the charity said, "FireAid does not have the capability to make direct payments to individuals and that was never the plan. We partnered directly with trusted local non-profits...to reach communities in need."

Fox News contacted more than 70 of those non-profits. Some replied. Others declined. Some are well known like the Boys and Girls Club, YWCA and Meals on Wheels.

Others are more obscure or promised to help specific ethnic groups or artists.

One that promoted "self-determination in the Latino community" vowed to use their FireAid grant to create "a more humane and democratic society by responding to the needs and problems of disenfranchised people."

Another claimed to use natural helpers or 'promotores' to "cultivate egalitarian relationships based on trust and respect."

LOS ANGELES POLICE HOPE TO REUNITE FIREARM OWNERS WITH GUNS AFTER DEVASTATING PALISADES FIRE

At least $6.5 million in donor money also went to the County of Los Angeles.

All told, FireAid says it has granted $75 million so far to 188 non-profits. The remaining $25 million should go out in August and will focus on "long-term wildfire mitigation, environmental resilience, and sustainable rebuilding," according to the group.

The LA Times this week published an extensive piece on FireAid funding, contacting 100 non-profits receiving aid. It said the money provided a lifeline to many groups, allowing them to provide food, shelter, mental health services and animal care.

So who exactly who is responsible for how the money is spent? That's not entirely clear. The Annenberg Foundation helped organize the concert but claims only an advisory role in how the money is spent.

An Annenberg spokesperson says spending decisions are made by the FireAid Advisory Committee made up of respected philanthropists. They make recommendations to the FireAid Board of Trustees. It includes several executives from the LA Clipper basketball team, a businessman and wife of a prominent media executive.

While there is no evidence of fraud, California Congressman Kevin Kiley wants U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate "where these donations went and who benefited."

We asked fire victim David Howard if the thought that was necessary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"100%," he said. "No question. We need to get to the bottom of where the money is going. A lot of money is going to non-profits in a lot of different areas and it's not going to where it needs to."