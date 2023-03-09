Expand / Collapse search
California DUI suspect seen inhaling from balloon during Los Angeles-area police chase

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies tried attempting at least twp PIT maneuvers

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Suspected Los Angeles-area DUI driver leads authorities on car chase Video

Suspected Los Angeles-area DUI driver leads authorities on car chase

The suspect ended up in a standoff with sheriff’s deputies after hitting a dead-end.

A suspected drunk driver led authorities on a car chase Thursday through a Los Angeles suburb before ending up in a standoff with authorities. 

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were trying to negotiate with the driver of a pickup truck. They deployed pepper balls in the vicinity of the truck in an attempt to get the driver out, FOX Los Angeles reported. 

SUSPECT ON THE RUN AFTER STABBING, KILLING 17-YEAR-OLD OUTSIDE CALIFORNIA RESTAURANT: POLICE

A DUI suspect sticks his head out the window of a pickup truck during a police chase in Compton, California. 

A DUI suspect sticks his head out the window of a pickup truck during a police chase in Compton, California.  (KTTV)

Footage of the chase showed the driver appearing to inhale helium from a balloon during the pursuit in Compton. At one point, he drove across a divider and struck a sheriff's vehicle. 

Video footage shows a suspected DUI driver evading authorities in a Los Angeles suburb Thursday. 

Video footage shows a suspected DUI driver evading authorities in a Los Angeles suburb Thursday.  (KTTV)

He was able to escape  attempted PIT maneuvers. The chase ended around 1 p.m. once the driver hit a dead-end and became trapped by authorities. 

A DUI suspect is seen inhaling possibly helium from a balloon inside a truck during a police pursuit near Los Angeles on Thursday. 

A DUI suspect is seen inhaling possibly helium from a balloon inside a truck during a police pursuit near Los Angeles on Thursday.  (KTTV)

He allegedly tried backing up into sheriff's vehicles. Deputies tossed a gas container into the bed of the truck but the standoff continued. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.