New York
Published

Buffalo Tops Market attack victim Heyward Patterson laid to rest in 1st of funerals for 10 shooting victims

Heyward Patterson, 67, was a deacon at a local church

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Mourners attended a private funeral at the Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church in Buffalo, New York, Friday for Deacon Heyward Patterson, a 67-year-old who was at the Tops grocery store to pick up supplies for the church’s food kitchen when he became the victim of a hate-filled mass shooting. 

Patterson was one of ten people killed when the gunman rushed in with an AR-15. Three others were wounded.

"His loving memories remain in the hearts of many family and friends," an obituary posted by the Thomas Edward Funeral Home reads. 

Patterson was being buried at St. Matthew’s Cemetery, just a mile and a half from where a gunman took his life in an unprovoked attack.

BUFFALO SHOOTING SURVIVOR RECOUNTS HARROWING ESCAPE AFTER WITNESSING START OF 'HATE'-FUELED ATTACK

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody.

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO TEEN WHOSE AUNT, COUSIN WERE INSIDE GROCERY STORE DURING ATTACK: ‘WE’VE GOT TO COME TOGETHER'

"From what I understand, he was assisting somebody putting their groceries in their car when he was shot and killed," said the Rev. Russell Bell. "Deacon Patterson was a man who loved people. He loved the community just as much as he loved the church."

Payton Gendron, a White 18-year-old from hundreds of miles away, allegedly drove to Buffalo last week from the outskirts of Binghamton with multiple weapons, body armor and a streaming camera glued to his tactical helmet before opening fire at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Buffalo teen calls for end to hate after Tops Market massacre: 'We've got to come together' Video

PRESIDENT BIDEN VISITS BUFFALO, MEETS VICTIMS' FAMILIES AFTER TOPS MARKET ATTACK

The Justice Department is calling the attack "a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism," and President Biden called it an act of domestic terrorism during a visit to the city Tuesday.

The suspect was being held without bail and on suicide watch. If convicted on the state charges, he will serve life in prison. Federal authorities have also opened an investigation.

The Rev., Al Sharpton hugs Jaques "Jake" Patterson, 12, son of Buffalo shooting victim Heyward Patterson, during a press conference outside the Antioch Baptist Church on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. 

The Rev., Al Sharpton hugs Jaques "Jake" Patterson, 12, son of Buffalo shooting victim Heyward Patterson, during a press conference outside the Antioch Baptist Church on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

At a court appearance Friday, someone inside the courtroom was escorted out after exclaiming, "Payon, you’re a coward!"

Buffalo shooting suspect, Payton S. Gendron, who is accused of killing 10 people in a live-streamed supermarket shooting in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo, is escorted in the courtroom in shackles, in Buffalo, New York, U.S., May 19, 2022.

Buffalo shooting suspect, Payton S. Gendron, who is accused of killing 10 people in a live-streamed supermarket shooting in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo, is escorted in the courtroom in shackles, in Buffalo, New York, U.S., May 19, 2022. (Brendan McDermid)

In addition to Heyward, the other slain victims include Roberta A. Drury, 32; Margus D. Morrison, 52; Andre Mackneil of Auburn, 53; Aaron Salter, 55; Geraldine Talley, 62; Celestine Chaney, 65; Katherine Massey, 72; Pearl Young, 77; and Ruth Whitfield; 86.

Those who suffered non-life threatening injuries include Zaire Goodman, 20; Jennifer Warrington, 50; and Christopher Braden, 55.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin and Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports