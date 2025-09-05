Expand / Collapse search
Bryan Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger says he was diagnosed with 4 mental disorders before guilty plea: report

Idaho student killer listed four disorders in court filing before receiving life sentences

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
The Idaho court should be sympathetic to the Kohberger victims' families and their wants, says Donna Rotunno Video

The Idaho court should be sympathetic to the Kohberger victims' families and their wants, says Donna Rotunno

Fox News contributor Donna Rotunno explains the legal hurdles victims' families face in trying to permanently block the release of Bryan Kohberger crime scene photos on 'America Reports.'

Quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger claimed in court documents that he was diagnosed with four mental health disorders in the months leading up to his guilty plea in the killings of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger, 30, was diagnosed with "autism (level 1)," obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), which he wrote in a mental competency waiver obtained by the New York Post. 

Kohberger had filled out the form before pleading guilty in July.

All four diagnoses were made in February 2025, he wrote in the document. He also noted that at the time he was taking a prescription drug called levothyroxine, which is used to treat hypothyroidism.

BRYAN KOHBERGER'S APARTMENT, ESSAYS REVEALED IN HUNDREDS OF PHOTOS RELEASED BY IDAHO POLICE

Bryan Kohberger adjusts his seat at the Ada County Courthouse, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit over a white T-shirt

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing on July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. Kohberger pleaded guilty in exchange for being spared the death penalty for the stabbing of four University of Idaho students nearly three years ago. (Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

Kohberger’s attorneys argued his autism diagnosis should be a factor in removing the death penalty, but a judge denied that request in April.

His lawyers also didn't want prosecutors to describe him as a "psychopath" or in other specific terms if his case went to trial.

Bryan Kohberger mugshot

Bryan Kohberger appears in a prison mugshot. (The Idaho Department of Correction)

Digital forensics experts who dug into Kohberger’s phone and computer told Fox News Digital recently that the criminology Ph.D. student regularly searched the term "psychopath" and related terms like "psychopaths paranoid." They said he also looked up wiretapping, and spent Christmas night reading in depth about serial killers.

KOHBERGER'S LAWYERS DIDN'T WANT HIM CALLED ‘PSYCHOPATH,’ BUT HE SEARCHED THE TERM REGULARLY

In July, Kohberger pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder in the killings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in November 2022.

The University of Idaho students killed in a November 2022 attack pose together in the final photo taken of them all together, with the faces of two surviving roommates blurred.

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death in November 2022. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Kohberger ultimately accepted a plea deal, avoiding the death penalty and receiving four consecutive life sentences plus additional years, a move that split the victims’ families between those who welcome closure to those who say justice was thwarted.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz and Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.
