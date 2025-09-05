Bryan Kohberger says he was diagnosed with 4 mental disorders before guilty plea: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger claimed in court documents that he was diagnosed with four mental health disorders in the months leading up to his guilty plea in the killings of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger, 30, was diagnosed with "autism (level 1)," obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID), which he wrote in a mental competency waiver obtained by the New York Post.

Kohberger had filled out the form before pleading guilty in July.

All four diagnoses were made in February 2025, he wrote in the document. He also noted that at the time he was taking a prescription drug called levothyroxine, which is used to treat hypothyroidism.

Kohberger’s attorneys argued his autism diagnosis should be a factor in removing the death penalty, but a judge denied that request in April.

His lawyers also didn't want prosecutors to describe him as a "psychopath" or in other specific terms if his case went to trial.

Digital forensics experts who dug into Kohberger’s phone and computer told Fox News Digital recently that the criminology Ph.D. student regularly searched the term "psychopath" and related terms like "psychopaths paranoid." They said he also looked up wiretapping, and spent Christmas night reading in depth about serial killers.

In July, Kohberger pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder in the killings of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in November 2022.

Kohberger ultimately accepted a plea deal, avoiding the death penalty and receiving four consecutive life sentences plus additional years, a move that split the victims’ families between those who welcome closure to those who say justice was thwarted.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz and Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.