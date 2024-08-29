Bryan Kohberger returns to Idaho court to argue for change of venue in student murders case

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohbeger will return to the Latah County, Idaho, courthouse at noon Thursday for a hearing to argue whether his trial venue location should be changed.

His defense team is arguing that a "mob mentality" within Latah County, where Kohberger is accused of brutally murdering four University of Idaho students in their home in November 2022, will result in an unfair jury selection and therefore an unfair trial for the 29-year-old defendant.

"The pressure to convict Bryan Kohberger is so severe that Latah County survey respondents said if he wasn’t convicted: ‘They’d burn the courthouse down. Outrage would be a mild description,’" court filings submitted by the defense last week state, citing quotes from people within the community who were surveyed on the matter.

"'They would probably find him and kill him.' ‘There would likely be a riot and he wouldn’t last long outside because someone would do the good ole’ boy justice.’ ‘Enraged strong opinions. Firing of officers.’ ‘Riots, parents would take care of him.’"

Kohberger's defense team is also citing a heavy media presence in Latah County, noting that there are currently 1,300 media stories about the University of Idaho murders.

Kohberger — a former criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University in nearby Pullman, Washington — is charged with four counts of murder and burglary after he allegedly stabbed 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves and 21-year-old Madison Mogen with a KA-BAR knife in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

Kohberger was arrested in late December 2022 at his family home in Pennsylvania. His trial is scheduled for no later than the summer of 2025. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty .

"The media coverage inundating Latah County does not tell citizens that no evidence has been presented at this time; that there are no facts on the record at this time; that Bryan Kohberger is innocent; that only a jury decides what the facts are and whether the facts show beyond a reasonable doubt [that] a person is guilty," his defense team wrote.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz and Christina Coulter contributed to this report.