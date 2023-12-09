Brooklyn car service driver arrested for beating passenger to death, critically injuring another: police

The NYPD have arrested a car service driver who is accused of brutally beating a man to death and severely injured the man's cousin during a vicious attack in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Sergio Zamora-Mendoza, 33, has been charged with manslaughter and assault in relation to the shocking Dec. 7 attack, according to police.

Zamora-Mendoza, of 51st Street in Brooklyn, was behind the wheel when he dropped victims Carlos Guaman, 66, and his 52-year-old cousin off on West 9th Street near Avenue T in Gravesend around 4:40 a.m., according to FOX 5.

A dispute then erupted between Zamora-Mendoza and the cousins, which soon turned violent.

Zamora-Mendoza, the livery driver, got out of the vehicle and repeatedly punched the pair in the head, leaving both on the ground before fleeing the scene, police said.

When cops arrived on the scene, they found the cousins unconscious with head trauma, police said.

Both victims were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where Guaman, was pronounced dead. The other victim remains in critical but stable condition.

It is unclear what sparked the initial argument.

The younger cousin told investigators he did not remember what happened since he had been drinking and was still highly intoxicated after the attack, sources told the New York Post. The attack was caught on a doorbell camera, according to the publication.

Residents said that such an attack is uncommon in the neighborhood.

"I’ve been living in this neighborhood for almost 9 years and [this] has never, never happened here," a local resident told the New York Post. "I don’t see anybody fighting, it’s always a quiet neighborhood."

"It is so bad, what happened and so near to Christmas," he added.