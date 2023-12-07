Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York

NYC robbers' pretend gun gestures net them $1M in stolen jewelry

2 thieves embarked on bizarre robbery around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in Manhattan's posh Diamond District

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two robbers pretending to have guns stole $1 million worth of gems from a New York City jewelry store early Thursday, police said.

'MR. GRINCHMAS' CAUGHT ON CAMERA STEALING CHRISTMAS TREE OFF CALIFORNIA FAMILY'S SUV

The robbery happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a store on West 47th Street in Manhattan's diamond district.

NYC, Washington Heights, Queens, Long Island

Two suspects are accused of pointing "simulated" guns at a man to rob a New York City jewelry store. (Fox News)

Police said two men entered the business while "simulating" pointing guns at a 33-year-old man who was inside the store.

The thieves grabbed jewelry worth an estimated $1 million, then fled in a black Mercedes-Benz, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No injuries were reported.