Brian Walshe assaulted in Massachusetts jail with makeshift weapon ahead of murder trial for wife's death

Brian Walshe, the Massachusetts man accused of dismembering his wife, was attacked in jail on Thursday, weeks ahead of his murder trial.

Walshe was assaulted inside a housing unit at a correctional center in Dedham just before 10 p.m. The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office didn't identify Walshe as the victim, but his lawyer, Larry Tipton, confirmed to Masslive.com that Walshe was stabbed.

Walshe was taken to the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston for treatment and returned to the jail overnight, the sheriff's office said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The other individual involved was subdued by officers, and a makeshift blunt instrument was recovered," the statement said.

The incident is being investigated.

Walshe is accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Ana, in January 2023. He is scheduled to go to trial in October.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three young children and a real estate professional who worked in Washington, D.C., disappeared on New Year’s Day 2023 and was reported missing a few days later. Her body has never been recovered.

Brian Walshe was captured on Home Depot surveillance video buying various items, including three mops and brushes, two splash-resistant goggles and a utility knife. Investigators believe he used the items to dispose of his wife's body.

During the search for Ana, investigators found a hacksaw with a "small bone fragment" in a dumpster across the street from Walshe's mother's house. In the days after his wife's disappearance, Walshe allegedly used his son's iPad to make over a dozen Google searches about how to discard a body, prosecutors said.

Before the disappearance, Walshe hired a private investigator because he suspected his wife was cheating on him.

At the time, the couple's marriage was on the rocks because of Brian's unrelated legal troubles. He had been under house arrest as part of his pre-sentencing probation for selling fake Andy Warhol paintings, according to prosecutors.

Fox News Digital's Chris Eberhart and Mollie Markowitz contributed to this report.