American woman on Paris-to-Boston flight dies in midair

The identity of a Kansas woman who died on an Air France flight from Paris to Boston has been released.

The Massachusetts State Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that Barbara Dipoli, 53, of Topeka, Kansas, was found dead on board a flight from Paris to Boston on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Officials said state troopers, along with the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit, responded to an unattended death aboard Air France flight AF334 from Paris to Boston on Tuesday evening at Boston Logan International Airport.

The preliminary information suggests the death resulted from a medical episode during the flight, according to police.

FAA INVESTIGATING AFTER UNITED, DELTA FLIGHTS NEARLY COLLIDE BEFORE LANDING AT PHOENIX AIRPORT

"We offer our condolences to her family and loved ones," a police spokesperson said.

Investigators are awaiting the official cause and manner of death from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

BODY FOUND IN WHEEL WELL OF UNITED AIRLINES CHRISTMAS EVE FLIGHT FROM CHICAGO TO MAUI

The airline confirmed the death to NBC News and said a doctor on board the flight tried to help the passenger.

"Air France confirms that a customer on flight AF334 from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Boston on 14 January 2025 was taken ill during the flight. Despite the assistance of a doctor on board, the customer couldn’t be rescued," the statement read.

WOMAN CLIMBS ONTO WING OF ALASKA AIRLINES PLANE AT SEATTLE AIRPORT DUE TO 'ANXIETY'

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Air France reminds that its crew members are regularly trained to handle these kinds of situations. Air France regrets this sad event and expresses its sincere condolences."

Fox News Digital reached out to Air France for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.