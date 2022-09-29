Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hurricanes
Published

Bodies exposed at Florida cemetery in Hurricane Ian aftermath: 'It's hard to believe'

Caskets at an Oakland, Florida, cemetery were exposed after heavy rain and flooding caused by Hurricane Ian

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Bodies exposed in Florida cemeteries after Hurricane Ian Video

Bodies exposed in Florida cemeteries after Hurricane Ian

Bodies buried at Oakland Cemetery in central Florida became exposed after Hurricane Ian caused major destruction to Florida.

Human remains of those laid to rest were exposed after heavy rainfall and wind hit a central Florida cemetery during Hurricane Ian. 

Video from Fox 35 Orlando showed a graveyard in Oakland, Florida, where some graves were exposed during the torrential downpours and heavy winds of Hurricane Ian. 

  • Graveyard
    Image 1 of 2

    Caskets were exposed after heavy flooding hit Oakland, Florida. (Fox 35)

  • Graveyard
    Image 2 of 2

    After flooding, caskets in Oakland, Florida, were exposed. (Fox 35)

LIVE UPDATES: IAN EXPECTED TO BECOME HURRICANE AGAIN AS TROPICAL STORM PUMMELS FLORIDA

The heavy rainfall unearthed the caskets, sweeping some away from their designated spots.

Orange County residents reportedly rushed to the cemetery in tears following the flooding, "panicked that their loved ones had been swept away" in the wreckage. 

One man discussed how his family had just buried his grandmother last week.

One man discussed how his family had just buried his grandmother last week. (Fox 35)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My family buried our grandmother here last Tuesday." one man told Fox 35. "It's hard to believe."

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 