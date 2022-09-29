Bodies exposed at Florida cemetery in Hurricane Ian aftermath: 'It's hard to believe'

Human remains of those laid to rest were exposed after heavy rainfall and wind hit a central Florida cemetery during Hurricane Ian.

Video from Fox 35 Orlando showed a graveyard in Oakland, Florida, where some graves were exposed during the torrential downpours and heavy winds of Hurricane Ian.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

LIVE UPDATES: IAN EXPECTED TO BECOME HURRICANE AGAIN AS TROPICAL STORM PUMMELS FLORIDA

The heavy rainfall unearthed the caskets, sweeping some away from their designated spots.

Orange County residents reportedly rushed to the cemetery in tears following the flooding, "panicked that their loved ones had been swept away" in the wreckage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My family buried our grandmother here last Tuesday." one man told Fox 35. "It's hard to believe."