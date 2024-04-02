6 weird beach laws around United States that may surprise you

Beaches are a place of relaxation, fun and, in some cases, strange laws.

In a general sense, a lot of beaches follow the same basic rules.

Don’t litter. Leave your furry friend home.

No glass containers or bottles.

Some beaches around the United States have more specific laws for visitors to keep in mind.

Here are a few.

1. No digging holes

One common beach activity is playing in the sand, which sometimes consists of digging a hole.

Be wary of your location before you start to dig, as this act is illegal at certain beaches.

At Bethany Beach in Delaware, it is illegal to dig a large hole in the sand. At Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, beachgoers are not allowed to dig a hole deeper than two feet with a shovel. If you do dig a hole, you must fill it back up before you depart.

The use of metal shovels to dig is also prohibited here.

2. Keep sand on the beach

Taking sand is quite all right at many U.S. beaches, but at some, it is not.

Refrain from collecting sand from Horry County beaches in South Carolina. It’s good practice to check on this law in the area you are visiting before grabbing sand to take home.

This law has been in place at Horry County beaches since 1956, according to Myrtle Beach Sun News.

3. Under 17? No pinball-playing allowed

Casinos have different laws at what age individuals can gamble. For some it's 18, for others it's 21.

In South Carolina, playing pinball also has age restrictions.

In the state, it is illegal to play the game if you are under 18.

4. Singing and swimsuits do not mix

Visiting Florida for a beach-filled getaway? Keep your singing to a minimum.

While it may be tempting to sing a tune while strolling along the beach, it’s actually illegal to sing in a swimsuit in the state.

The wacky law is not one commonly enforced, but technically, it still exists.

5. You won’t find any oranges around Miami Beach

If you’re craving an orange on your vacation in Miami, you won’t find one around the beach.

It’s against the law to sell oranges on the sidewalk.

Individuals could face 30 days in jail for doing so.

6. No Frisbee throwing

Throwing a football or Frisbee around is a very common beach activity, but at numerous beaches, this is prohibited.

Two examples are Ocean City, Maryland, and Bethany Beach, Delaware.

At both of these locations, you cannot throw balls or Frisbees for most of your beach day.

