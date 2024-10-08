Expand / Collapse search
Biden says Hurricane Milton could be 'worst storm to hit Florida in over a century'

President Biden says evacuation orders for Floridians are ‘a matter of life and death’

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
President Biden tells Floridians to listen to evacuation orders as Hurricane Milton approaches. (Credit: Reuters)

President Biden is warning Tuesday that Hurricane Milton "could be the worst storm to hit Florida in over a century." 

The Category 4 hurricane is currently located off Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and is forecast to make landfall Wednesday night in the Tampa area along Florida’s west coast, bringing devastating winds and storm surge. 

"This could be the worst storm to hit Florida in over a century. And God willing, it won't be," Biden said. "But that's what it's looking like right now." 

"I have urged everyone currently located in Hurricane Milton’s path to listen to local officials and follow safety instructions... if you're under evacuation orders, you should evacuate now," Biden added. "It's a matter of life and death – and that is not hyperbole – it is a matter of life and death." 

Biden speaks about Florida evacuation orders ahead of Milton

President Biden is urging people in Florida to listen to evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall. (AP/Mike Carlson/Evan Vucci)

Biden says he spoke to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor last night and "made it clear to them they should reach out, including to me directly, with everything else they may need as they see this storm hit." 

The president says DeSantis has informed him that "he’s gotten all that he needs" following the passage of Hurricane Helene through Florida and ahead of Hurricane Milton. 

Ron DeSantis speaks about tropical weather

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, second from right, speaks to linemen before a news conference on Sept. 25 prior to Helene impacting the state.  (AP/Chris O'Meara)

"And while we prepare for Hurricane Milton, we're still surging resources in North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee to respond to Hurricane Helene," Biden said. "And it's real. The impact is still there. And we're not going to leave until the job is done. It’s going to take time and before it’s all over it’s going to take tens of billions of dollars to get it done." 

Biden, who has canceled a planned trip to Germany and Angola because of Milton, says he "sent FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell down to Florida yesterday to work intensively with the state and local partners as we prepare to deploy more resources." 

FEMA, he says, has provided 300 ambulances to move people who can’t move themselves out of health care facilities. 

Damage in Florida from Hurricane Helene

Debris from homes flooded in Hurricane Helene is piled curbside as Hurricane Milton approaches on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Port Richey, Florida. (AP/Mike Carlson)

Biden said Hurricane Milton has the potential to "both enter Florida as a hurricane and leave Florida as a hurricane on the Atlantic coast." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.