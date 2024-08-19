Biden to open DNC with sendoff speech after forced exit and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

CONVENTION KICKOFF: Watch live as Brian, Ainsley, Steve, and Lawrence host Fox News' coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Follow along for more.

WINDY CITY CONVENTION – Biden to open DNC with sendoff speech after forced race exit. Continue reading …

'DEFRAUDED' THE US – Biden committed ‘impeachable conduct' and used office 'to enrich his family’: House GOP report. Continue reading …

GLOVES ARE OFF – VP Harris takes page out of Trump's playbook with new label for the former president. Continue reading …

GENERATIONAL SWING – Trump's granddaughter announces which university golf team she'll be joining. Continue reading …

TRAGIC TURN – Newlyweds dead just days after their wedding following horrific accident. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

‘NO END IN SIGHT’ – Trump to visit southern border in Arizona, blames crisis on 'czar' Kamala Harris. Continue reading …

DEMOCRATIC TACTICS – Dems project images onto Trump Tower ahead of DNC. Continue reading …

'A FUTURE PRESIDENT' – Flashback: Obama was one of the few Dems to endorse Walz when he first launched political career. Continue reading …

SUPREME APPEAL – Catholic Charities asks Supreme Court to protect First Amendment rights in battle against the state. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

FASHION POLICE – State lifts 'political' clothing ban after radio host kicked out of Capitol gallery out over pro-life shirt. Continue reading …

'HARMING AMERICAN CITIZENS' – Parents of American teen killed by Hamas target anti-Israel group rioting at DNC. Continue reading …

10 YEARS LATER – Mother of a journalist who was executed by ISIS in 2014 reflects on her loss and son's legacy. Continue reading …

FRESH FACES? – Rep. Eric Swalwell says Biden belongs on the 'Democratic Mount Rushmore' with FDR. Continue reading …



OPINION

JOHN TILLMAN – Look at chaotic Chicago, not the Dem convention, to see what disasters await under Harris-Walz. Continue reading …

ROB O'DONNELL – When Minneapolis citizens and police needed Tim Walz, he failed them. We won't forget. Continue reading …

-

IN OTHER NEWS

'SLAP IN THE FACE' – Convicted New Jersey cop killer to walk free after parole board's rare move. Continue reading …

POOR HARVEST – Farmers 'brutalized' as costs 'go through the roof' in last days of Biden's America. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your command of US trivia about apples, banana slugs and bar brawlers. Continue reading …

WARNING SIGNS – Researchers identify two surprising new risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease. Continue reading …

TINY BABY – A pudu fawn, one of the world's smallest deer species, makes its debut at a New York zoo. See video …





WATCH

MIKE HUCKABEE – Kamala Harris' policies are 'totally unacceptable' to the American people. See video …

TULSI GABBARD – Trump has shown he's a phenomenal debater. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn













SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)







DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.