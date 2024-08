A New York City man who nearly 30 years ago admitted to fatally shooting a New Jersey police officer is set to be freed in a shocking turn of events that one expert called "disgusting."

On June 26, Chung Ho, who is now 80, was granted parole for the Feb. 18, 1995, death of Lower Township Police Department Officer David Douglass.

David Gelman, a criminal defense attorney and a former deputy district attorney, told Fox News Digital that the news of Ho's parole was a "slap in the face" to the officer's memory.

"It's really disgusting. This was the first time that he applied, and he was accepted," Gelman said. "It's a total slap in the face to Officer Douglass' family, other officers in the department and, frankly, police in general in New Jersey."

Gelman said that Ho being released on parole after pleading guilty in 1995 to the murder, aggravated arson and burglary charges sends a "terrible message" to the law enforcement community.

"If your life is taken away by a violent criminal and then the parole board sees it and says, you know what? It doesn't matter that this happened over 30 years ago. It doesn't matter that there is an individual whose life was taken for no reason whatsoever. But you know what? We think that the individual who committed this crime, they've changed enough," he said. "We can let them free."

"That is an absolutely terrible message and the family of Officer Douglass should 100% be upset and mad, which they are," he said.

Ho's parole came after he came just shy of serving the minimum sentence for the murder of Officer Douglass.

Gelman shared that the decision was made after a group of 12 individuals reached a consensus before delivering Ho the news that he was granted parole.

"In New Jersey, you have parole boards, and parole boards consist of 12 individuals who are experts in their fields," he said. "They have to interview the victim's families, the dependents, doctors and individuals in the prison before they come to a conclusion."

"I'd say it's 50/50 whether individuals get parole," he said. "When it comes to murders, parole is not often granted. In fact, I don't think it has ever happened in the state of New Jersey that the officer's killer has been granted parole at the first opportunity."

"And frankly, there's kind of an unwritten rule in New Jersey and probably a lot of other states as well, that officer killers usually don't get parole, especially not the first time," he said. "So this is going against the book on all levels."

Gelman pointed to New Jersey's justice system and the state's "completely failed" bail reform.

"The New Jersey justice system has taken a dramatic turn over the last half decade or so. I'd say at least 90% are getting free and they're not just petty crimes or drug crimes, these are individuals who commit violent offenses and are still getting out on the street in less than 24 hours."

"So it's par for the course, if you look at it, for a parole board to take that same attitude for those who committed extremely violent offenses."

Gelman said that New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has "exasperated the criminal justice system."

"The criminal justice system here in our state is completely flawed, and a lot of it has to do with the politics in New Jersey," he said. "Our governor, Governor Murphy, has really exasperated the criminal justice system and made it a lot easier for criminals to not only commit crimes, but to get very lenient sentences and to be get off pretty much scot-free."

He said criminals know that New Jersey's justice system is lenient, which has resulted in rising crime across the Garden State.

"Our crime in New Jersey has gone up substantially over the last half dozen years or so. And, you know, that is not a coincidence," Gelman said.

On Feb. 18, 1994, Officer Douglass was called to the scene of a suspected burglary and engaged in a foot race against the suspect, Ho, who had just set a house on fire.

When the man turned and shot him. Douglass returned fire, striking the suspect in the hand. He was able to make it back to his patrol car to call for assistance but died shortly after.

Ho was sentenced to 30 years to life in 1995 after pleading guilty. Now, Ho, who is 80, is set to receive parole and will be released in September 2024.

On Feb. 18, 2024, the Lower Township Police Department commemorated the 30th anniversary of the death of Officer Douglass.

"Let us not forget his efforts, let us not forget his name, and please let us not forget his family," the department said.

A spokesperson for Gov. Phil Murphy did not respond to Fox News Digital.