Eric Swalwell

Rep. Eric Swalwell says Biden belongs on the 'Democratic Mount Rushmore' with FDR

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made similar comments earlier this month

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell claimed on MSNBC Saturday that Biden will be remembered on the "Democratic Mount Rushmore" for his accomplishments.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., remarked how President Biden deserves to be on the "Democratic Mount Rushmore" alongside John F. Kennedy and Franklin D. Roosevelt based on his accomplishments.

MSNBC's "The Weekend" host Michael Steele asked Swalwell on Saturday to talk about the Biden administration’s "doggedness" and what legacy Biden will make.

"When we fight for people, we win," Swalwell said. "And you’re seeing that on Medicare. You’re seeing that on the Inflation Reduction Act for the first time, a three-month period, inflation is not 3%, 2%. It’s zero. And so the legacy that this president is going to leave is that our kids will drive on roads that he built. They’ll power their devices with chips that he manufactured. And they will feed their families with jobs he created."

Eric Swalwell on MSNBC

Rep. Eric Swalwell praised Biden's legacy on MSNBC Saturday. (MSNBC screenshot)

NANCY PELOSI SUGGESTS ADDING BIDEN TO MOUNT RUSHMORE: 'SUCH A CONSEQUENTIAL PRESIDENT'

He added, "And Joe Biden, I believe, will go on the Democratic Mount Rushmore with FDR, with President Kennedy, with President Truman, and with LBJ. And he will certainly be remembered for the 16 million jobs he’s created. But he’s also put himself in a position now to be remembered for the one job that he left. And it’s a job that he’s left for Kamala Harris to finish, as she picks up that torch and runs with it."

The comments echoed an answer given by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this month. She praised Biden’s decision to step out of the 2024 race while speaking with CBS journalist Lesley Stahl.

"He was in a good place to make whatever decision – the top of his game," Pelosi said. "Such a consequential President of the United States, a Mount Rushmore kind of President of the United States."

Stahl asked, "Are you really saying that he belongs up there on Mount Rushmore? Lincoln and Joe Biden?"

"Well, you got Teddy Roosevelt up there, and he's wonderful," Pelosi clarified. "I don't say take him down. But you can add Biden."

Nancy Pelosi on CBS

Nancy Pelosi similarly suggested President Biden be added to Mount Rushmore. (CBS screenshot)

Though both praised Biden for stepping down from the race, inside reports have suggested a group of Democrats staged a kind of "coup" to convince him not to run for re-election.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.