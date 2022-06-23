Biden admin hints at drastic gas prices move, voters not sold on Kamala Harris 2024 and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘NO PRESIDENT ALONE’ - Biden's energy secretary shifts blame for out-of-control gas crisis — and hints at a drastic move to address it. Continue reading …

'A BRIDGE TOO FAR' - Former Education Sec. Betsy DeVos sounded off on the Biden admin's rumored Title IX changes. Continue reading …

‘SHE’S A JOKE' - Kamala Harris for president is not a sure thing if Biden doesn't run in 2024, voters say. Continue reading …

SIDELINED - Uvalde school district takes action against police chief after damning shooting response revelations. Continue reading …

‘SHUT HIM UP’ - A Florida tattoo parlor staffer claims the ex-wife of a slain Microsoft exec made a shocking request. Continue reading …

POLITICS

MISSPENT FUNDS - EPA spends millions from Biden's COVID-19 bill on climate change programs, EV Rideshares, 'pruning workshops.' Continue reading …

NO ‘CRYSTAL BALL’ - Los Angeles DA George Gascon brushes off concern from mother of slain officer. Continue reading …

HEAD OF THE PACK - DeSantis edges Trump in New Hampshire, home of the first presidential primary. Continue reading …

‘PUTIN PRICE HIKE’ - Biden suggests Republicans who criticize him for high gas prices would have Putin roll over Ukraine. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘SQUAD’ MEETS ‘QUAD’ - Kayleigh McEnany outlines the ‘real problem’ for Democrats heading into midterms. Continue reading …

‘STUPIDITY THIS DANGEROUS’ - Sen. Robert Menendez presses Fed Chair Jerome Powell on diversity among bank presidents, gets slammed on Twitter. Continue reading …

NON-NEGOTIABLE - Sen. Blackburn won't back bipartisan gun safety bill: 'The Second Amendment is not negotiable.' Continue reading …

NOT-SO-BALANCED REPORTING - CNN, NBC, MSNBC journalists say Republicans can't be covered equally with Democrats. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - The Biden-Kerry business affair continues, courtesy of the American taxpayer, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host says Republican leaders are siding with Joe Biden and this is a declaration of war against GOP voters. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – President Biden’s Build Back Better turned into ‘settle for less and shut your mouth,’ Fox News host says. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host calls for America to cut its losses with GOP establishment after support for infrastructure, gun measures. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

MASS BUSINESS EXODUS – Caterpillar, Boeing, Raytheon revive high-tax state exodus with move to states with less taxes, business-friendly policies. Continue reading …

DOG OF WAR - U.S. soldier – with help from Paws for War – is trying to rescue a sweet, helpless puppy from the Middle East. Continue reading …

‘A MONUMENT OF SOME SORT’ - ‘American Pie’ singer Don McLean discussed the song's legacy: ‘I didn’t want any simplistic Valentine to the country.’ Continue reading …

TITLE IX 50TH ANNIVERSARY– Transgender athletes have created debate if a trans woman or girl has a competitive advantage over a biological woman or girl. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Even though two-thirds of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck because of Biden, economic and energy policies that Build Back Better turned into settle for less and shut your mouth pretty quickly."

- SEAN HANNITY

