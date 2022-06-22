Jesse Watters: The Biden-Kerry business affair continues, courtesy of the American taxpayer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters told viewers Wednesday that we have to defund John Kerry and his climate office, saying if he's wrong about the Biden-Kerry business affair, then someone should prove it.

JESSE WATTERS: In Washington, when the band gets back together, you can bet trouble's on its way. Why? Well, it means mediocre people are in way over their head, jetting across the world in their private jets and making your life miserable. And by the way, they're getting paid and you're paying for it. What are we talking about? Joe Biden getting elected president and him making his buddy John Kerry climate czar. Who's been keeping track on what John Kerry's been up to? "Jesse Watters Primetime," of course. Where do we begin? Kerry may have blown his chance to be president back in 2004, but it's not stopping him from running around and playing president today doing what Democrats do best: taking taxpayer money and using it to make your life more uncomfortable.

…

You may not like high gas prices or rolling brown-outs, but it's all for climate. The climate czar says so. And if you're not okay with what Kerry has to say, you have blood on your hands… So you may be wondering, when did John Kerry become a climatologist?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He's less qualified than the pseudo-scientist, Al Gore. In fact, in 2009, Kerry predicted the Arctic would be melted by now… For all we know, this climate envoy seat, it's probably just a smokescreen. The Biden-Kerry business affair continues, courtesy of the American taxpayer. And tonight, "Primetime" is declaring that we have to defund John Kerry and his climate office. If we're wrong, prove it, or at least the information we requested, because the whole thing stinks.