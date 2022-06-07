Biden's gas price crisis gets worse for Americans, Swalwell campaign's spending spree and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CRUDE REALITY - Gas prices climb 5 cents overnight as Biden's pain at the pump crisis gets worse for Americans. Continue reading …

SWANKY SWALWELL - California Democrat Eric Swalwell's campaign spent nearly $60,000 on travel expenses in six weeks, including a Miami hot spot and Paris hotel. Continue reading …

‘LAST WARNING’ - Illegal immigrant acquitted in shooting death catches another big break. Continue reading …



‘MURDER-FRIENDLY’- Victim blasts DA's response to brutal hit-and run caught on camera. Continue reading …

MONEY PROBLEMS - New study shows teens are clueless on investing basics. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘NOT DOING TOO BAD’ - Former Democrat senator says Biden ‘saved’ the economy. Continue reading …



OIL UNDERSTANDING - White House says oil production 'not the focus' of conversations with Saudi Arabia. Continue reading …

‘ONE PARTY STATE’ – Conservative commentator Dave Rubin says California will continue to lose residents if crime and taxation crises are not reversed at the ballot box. Continue reading …

END-OF-DAY STATEMENT – President Biden late Monday tweeted about the 78th anniversary of D-Day, after failing to mention the historic day in any of his earlier remarks. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘BAD FAITH CAMPAIGN’ – Questions remain as Taylor Lorenz blames editor over erroneous Washington Post report. Continue reading …



‘MAKE PEOPLE CARE’ - NBC News correspondent worries Democrats would have a difficult time making Americans pay attention to Jan. 6 hearings, amid high gas prices, inflation and a baby formula shortage. Continue reading …

‘OUT-GUNNED’ - Former Obama Comms Director claims conservative media ‘dwarfs’ liberal ‘in size and scope.' Continue reading …

‘TREND IS SUPER BAD’ - Elon Musk slams Washington Post as newspaper grapples with in-fighting playing out in public. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Fox News host says Joe Biden is a powerless president and White House staff is afraid of Jimmy Carter comparisons. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Fox News host says Peter Navarro's arrest is a huge step toward the politics of the Third World where the left uses judicial system for political revenge. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Fox News host says Democrats have nothing constructive to run on for midterms elections this fall. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host blasts President Biden saying no one wants to see or hear more of him after he has presided over crisis after crisis. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘RECRUIT’S MARKET' - Military recruitment lags since pandemic despite reduced targets, record incentives to boost interest. Continue reading …



THE WILD ONES – Iconic rock band Bon Jovi's incredible career, which has spanned three decades, shows great development, changes in direction. Continue reading …



‘GET A BUDGET’ - How a Florida couple paid off $190,000 in student loan debt in 27 months. Continue reading …



CLUELESS - FOX Business got an advance look at Fidelity Investments' 2022 Teens and Money Study released Tuesday, showing 72% of the younger generation have "no knowledge about trading stocks and ETFs." Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

Instead, Biden is now throwing a pity party for himself because he's polling lower than Donald Trump, and many are now beginning to compare him to Jimmy Carter, or even worse. - SEAN HANNITY

