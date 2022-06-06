Former Democrat senator says Biden 'saved' the economy and that it’s ‘really not doing too bad at all’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While on MSNBC over the weekend, former Democrat senator Doug Jones dismissed concerns about record high gas prices and inflation, saying the economy was "really not doing too bad," before calling on his party to "take credit" for the positives.

MSNBC host Al Sharpton started by invoking polls which show most Americans disapprove of how President Biden has handled the economy and that it will be an issue they take into the November elections. He asked his Jones how his party should respond to these voters.

Jones suggested voters could be swayed by more positive "messaging" on the economy and praised Biden's response during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it's a messaging issue as much as anything, Rev. I think what President Biden administration did was really save this economy. They came in with a COVID package that put some money back in the economy. When it came back in and started doing those things to get the economy rolling," the former senator said.

Contrasting with how most voters feel, Jones claimed that the economy was "really not doing too bad at all."

"President Biden has created more jobs than any person in history I believe. At least in a very short time. You know the interesting part about this, the economy is really not doing too bad at all," he said.

Jones claimed that there was a "perception" that the economy was doing worse because of inflation but claimed it was not changing people’s spending habits or traveling plans, because "wages have increased."

Instead, the MSNBC guest called on Democrats to "start taking credit" for the good parts of the economy.

"I think it's time for Democrats to start taking credit for the good things that are out there. There is a lot of them," he said.

"I think President Biden and others and Democrats across the country need to quit bemoaning about this and start talking about the good things that the administration has done," he added.

A Fox News poll from May found inflation and the future of the country were the top concerns for voters. More than twice as many voters said they were worse off financially than they were two years ago.

On Monday, President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to accelerate production of green energy technologies. But last month, he canceled a 1-million-plus acre oil lease to drill in Alaska. Gas prices continue to skyrocket, more than doubling since Biden took office, according to AAA.